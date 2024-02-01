FIA breaks silence with response to Andretti's F1 rejection

The FIA will look to “engage in dialogue” with F1 following their decision to reject Andretti’s application to become the 11th team.

On Wednesday evening, F1 confirmed that Andretti would be denied entry to join the grid in 2025.

F1 explained that they were concerned Andretti wouldn’t bring enough “value” to the sport, but kept the door open for 2028.

Unsurprisingly, the news didn’t go down with Andretti, the FIA, or F1 fans in general.

Andretti stated: “Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents,” Andretti’s statement read.

“Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organisations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world’s best.

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace.

“Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”

It means that F1 will continue to have 10 teams on the grid until 2028 at the earliest.

With the Concorde agreement up in 2026, it will allow them to potentially increase the $200 million entry fee.

On Thursday, the FIA released the following statement: “The FIA notes the announcement of Formula One Management in relation to the FIA Formula One World Championship teams’ Expression of Interest process.

“We are engaging in dialogue to determine next steps.”