“Not available” - Helmut Marko rules out Daniel Ricciardo as possible Lewis Hamilton replacement

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has poured cold water on Daniel Ricciardo as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Mercedes will have to find a new driver to partner George Russell from 2025 after Hamilton decided that he will leave the team for Ferrari.

The Brackley-based team’s options are limited in terms of true superstars.

Max Verstappen is locked in at Red Bull until 2028, while Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have recently signed new multi-year deals with Ferrari and McLaren.

Oscar Piastri is also off the market, contracted to McLaren until the end of 2026.

Mercedes could opt to sign Carlos Sainz, effectively a direct swap with Hamilton.

Other options, according to recent reports, have included Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso or Mercedes junior driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

One driver that could be on the market is Ricciardo.

Ricciardo is currently at Visa CashApp RB, and should Red Bull overlook him as a replacement for Sergio Perez in 2025, Mercedes could turn to the former Renault driver.

However, Red Bull consultant Marko has made it clear that Ricciardo "is not available".

“Ricciardo still has a long-term contract and is not available,” the Austrian told F1-insider.com

Ricciardo’s chances of returning to a top team, like Red Bull or Mercedes, will come down to how he fares in 2024.

His return to F1 in 2023 was generally underwhelming, albeit it was compromised by the injury he sustained at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The eight-time F1 grand prix winner will need to get the better of the ever-improving Yuki Tsunoda, while hoping either Red Bull decide to replace Perez for next year.