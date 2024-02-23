Ferrari credited as “only team” running a new F1 tech innovation

Ferrari are the “only team” running an innovative idea on their car during F1 preseason testing in Bahrain.

Designs on the engine cover area of the SF-24 caught the eye inside the paddock.

“Ferrari have been experimenting with this design,” F1TV tech expert Sam Collins said about a fin on the engine cover.

“Ferrari have been playing with the mounts around the TV camera housing.

“They are slightly kinked as they come out of the bodywork. Ferrari is the only team to do that.

“I just think that’s a little area of exploration to be exploited.

“That’s something Ferrari has been doing quite a lot in this part of the car.

“The aero rakes they were running were sculpted around the bodywork for a reason - because they have got some really interesting new bodywork on the edge of the Halo.

“You can just see it sticking out on the side of the rear part of the Halo.

“This is a really interesting area of development for all teams. Something nobody has done before.

“A little section just at the back of the Halo that comes down, a little kink at the bottom. That blends into the rest of the bodywork.

“Really nice piece of design. Aerodynamic rather than structural purposes because the Halo itself is a pretty solid piece of titanium.

“But the detail that has created in its wake is what it’s all about.”

The concept created by Ferrari technical director Enrique Cardile follows Red Bull’s 2023 car (although Red Bull have themselves now moved away from it).

The SF-23 features a big undercut where the sidepod fronts once were.

It was created by “lowering the lower cockpit side impact bar and rearranging the radiators” said F1.com’s Mark Hughes.

The aim of the design is to “boost the speed of the airflow flow along the body sides and floor edges as it makes its way to the gap between the rear tyre and diffuser”.

Carlos Sainz told Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz: “It’s okay. We have scanned it, put it up and down in set-up to see what the new car gives, in terms of performance and ability to play with set-up. So far so good.

“It was a tricky car to drive, last year’s car.”

Charles Leclerc added: “The SF-24 is, for now, respecting what we expected from her.

“It’s a good start but it doesn’t mean anything in terms of competitiveness.

“Very early to comment on that.

“In terms of drivability it is definitely a step forward because, last year after the test, we honestly didn’t understand much.

“It is difficult to find a direction, to give love, when you have an inconsistent car which, from one corner to another, has a different balance.

“This year it is not the case.

“However, my feeling is that Red Bull remains the reference.”