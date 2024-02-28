Christian Horner “doesn’t know” outcome of investigation - but he’s travelling to Bahrain

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner still doesn’t know the outcome of the investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour, according to Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater.

Horner was investigated by an independent lawyer at the start of February following allegations from a female Red Bull employee over possible inappropriate conduct.

While the investigation has been ongoing, Horner has still fulfilled his role as team boss of Red Bull, attending their car launch and being present at pre-season testing last week.

As reported by Slater earlier this week, it was understood that news about Horner’s future would be announced before Thursday practice in Bahrain after Red Bull’s top brass in Austria had received the 150-page document detailing the investigation into F1’s longest-serving team principal.

It’s been confirmed that Horner is on his way to Bahrain, but hasn’t been informed whether he will remain in charge of Red Bull for the foreseeable future.

Slater explained on Sky Sports News: “What I can reveal is that Christian Horner is on a plane and is flying over to Bahrain now. He’s on his way here. What I can also tell you and I know this for a fact he doesn’t know the outcome of this investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by Horner, by a female member of staff.

“He’s come here without knowing how this has been resolved one way or the other. It’s I suppose a continuation of him saying ‘business as usual’ that he denies the allegations and he wants to continue with his job.

“He should arrive here this evening. Will we get an outcome this evening? I have been reporting consistently that my understanding was we would get something before the start of the season.”

Slater believes if there is an announcement on Wednesday, it would be done after the conclusion of the various media activities at the Bahrain International Circuit given that drivers and team personnel speak to the media ahead of the on-track action tomorrow.

“I reported Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, we didn’t get anything yesterday. Will we get something this evening? I think if we do it may well be after all of the driver media engagements are conducted,” he added. “Whether that may be deliberate to avoid having all of those individuals have to react to the Horner news - but let’s see. It’s not inconceivable as this has gone on and on, indeed, many F1 stakeholders and leadership figures think it has dragged on too long.

“Consistently Red Bull have said it will take as long as it takes. Could it go on until tomorrow? Potentially. My understanding was Tuesday or Wednesday so let’s see if we get some kind of resolution tonight.”

Saga will “create some challenges”

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle doubts whatever the outcome of the Horner investigation will have an impact on Red Bull’s immediate success.

However, the former F1 driver feels that it will likely “create some challenges” for the team and company in general “down the road”

“Christian Horner has been pivotal to Red Bull’s success,” Brundle said. “I know absolutely nothing about the current situation. I am as confused as anybody else in F1 what it is all about.

“We don’t know the details. It’s obviously quite serious. I think the problem Red Bull have is that Dietrich Mateschitz was the final arbiter of any key decision - they followed him. He said jump, they said how high. I think you are already seeing some of this chaos, too strong a word, disruption you can call it from that point on in 2022. If you take Christian out of that loop then a vacuum is always filled with other things and whether that would have the same effect.

“They’ve got momentum and they’ve got Verstappen. I wouldn’t be worried about their immediate performance but down the road you’d have to say that will create some challenges.”