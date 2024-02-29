Christian Horner confirms Red Bull unity in first words since investigation ended

Christian Horner has spoken publicly for the first time since he was cleared of wrongdoing by Red Bull.

An investigation into his behaviour “dismissed” the grievance against him on Wednesday, 24 hours before practice at the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner will retain his role as chief executive and team principal of the Red Bull F1 team.

He said to Sky Sports: “Look, I am just pleased that the process is over.

“I obviously can’t comment about it.

“Here to very much focus on the grand prix, the season ahead, and trying to defend both of our titles.”

The complainant against Horner still has the right to appeal the decision of the investigation.

Asked if he hopes that the matter has ended, Horner replied: “I can’t give you any further comment.

“The process has been conducted and concluded.”

Horner was asked if he regretted that the matter became public.

“Look, again, I am not going to be able, I’m afraid, to give you any further comment on it,” he said.

“I am pleased to be here in Bahrain, with the team, focused on the season ahead.”

Horner was photographed in the Bahrain paddock, as normal, a day after he was cleared of wrongdoing.

Significantly he was seen chatting to Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, within Red Bull’s hospitality.

Unconfirmed rumours had previously hinted at internal tension that might have involved Jos.

Horner insisted Red Bull are unified: “Within the team, it has never been stronger.”

Horner has been investigated for the past three weeks by his F1 team's parent company after complaints about his behaviour from a female colleague.

But a statement from a Red Bull spokesperson on Wednesday read: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal.

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."