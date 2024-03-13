‘Negotiations have begun’ claim made after Carlos Sainz entourage seen holding ‘lengthy talks’

Carlos Sainz’s entourage started negotiations over his future during the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, according to reports in Italy.

The Ferrari driver was forced to sit out of the Jeddah weekend after he was diagnosed with appendicitis. Having undergone successful surgery, Sainz was seen returning to the paddock ahead of Saturday’s grand prix.

Although Sainz was not in action in Saudi Arabia, his entourage, including father Carlos Sainz Sr, as well as his manager, Carlos Orono, were spotted coming out of the Mercedes hospitality following a meeting with Toto Wolff.

According to Corriere dello Sport, negotiations with Mercedes “have begun”.

“During the Saudi Arabian GP the entire entourage of Carlos Sainz remained in the Mercedes hospitality for a long time,” the Italian publication claims.

“Sainz Jr’s contract with Ferrari expires at the end of the season, and for this reason his manager Carlos Onorio, together with the driver’s father Carlos Sainz Snr spoke at length with Toto Wolff.”

Sainz is seeking a new home for 2025 after being replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s shock switch from Mercedes also leaves the German manufacturer searching for a new driver, with Sainz believed to be among the leading candidates to partner George Russell next year.

Carlos Sainz Senior and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1…

Speaking at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Sainz downplayed conversations taking place in the paddock between his father and various leading teams.

“If you saw my dad went to say hello to Helmut Marko you need to remember he has a great relationship with him in the same way we have a good relationship with Toto,” he said.

“With everyone in the grid it is normal at this stage of the year. But also, we haven’t seen each other for three or four months or so you’re going say hello to each other.”

Sainz has stressed he is in no rush to get his future sorted as he looks for the right project.

“[I am] looking for a project first that allows me to win and be performing as soon as possible,” the Spaniard added.

“But also for sure looking at stability and how important stability is in a project in the medium to long term. To build a strong team and a team to understand the driver and the driver to understand the team.

“So with those two things in mind and those two things that you need to put into the equation, I will take my decision, taking my time accordingly.”