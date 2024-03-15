Charles Leclerc confident it’s “a matter of time” before Ferrari challenge Red Bull

Charles Leclerc believes it's a "matter of time" before Ferrari are able to challenge Red Bull consistently.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are the F1 team that have “improved the most” meaning it’s a “matter of time” before they can challenge Red Bull.

Ferrari have been Red Bull’s closest challengers in the opening two rounds.

Carlos Sainz finished third behind the two Red Bulls in Bahrain, while it was Leclerc who rounded out the top three in Saudi Arabia.

Still, the margin of Max Verstappen’s victories has been vast with Sainz finishing 25s off the lead.

In Saudi Arabia, Leclerc was just over 18s behind.

Reflecting on Jeddah, Leclerc explained why Ferrari are making “small steps in the right direction” despite a substantial deficit to Red Bull.

"It's been a positive race. I think we are doing small steps in the right direction," Leclerc said.

"If I look back the last six, seven months, we are the team that has improved the most and we are slowly closing the gap.

"The gap is still quite big, but if we keep working like that, I'm sure it's a matter of time before we put the Red Bull under a bit more pressure."

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme with second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme with…

F1 heads to Melbourne next weekend for the Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc ruled out any new upgrades for Ferrari, stressing the need to extract the most from the package.

"I don't think we'll have many things new in Melbourne, so without new things in Melbourne, I think we are doing a good job by maximising our package at the moment," Leclerc added.

"So, that's where we are. We'll probably have to wait and see whenever we have new parts to the car, what kind of step we do forward. And hopefully that will bring us closer to Red Bull."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
17 mins ago
Guenther Steiner would backtrack on F1 rookie stance to sign Oliver Bearman
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…
Moto2
News
1 hour ago
Filip Salac undergoes successful arm pump surgery
Filip Salac, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Filip Salac, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc confident it’s “a matter of time” before Ferrari challenge Red Bull
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Brad Binder on differences between now and 2023: ‘Set-up was on another planet’
Brad
Brad
F1
News
3 hours ago
‘Lewis Hamilton not as consistent as Max Verstappen’ as Ferrari contribution questioned
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton (GBR)…

Latest News

WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Pirelli introduce new tyres for WorldSBK test and Catalunya round
Alvaro Bautista, worn Pirelli tyre, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alvaro Bautista, worn Pirelli tyre, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25…
WSBK
News
4 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya Test - Results (Day-two)
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Moto2
News
4 hours ago
Jake Dixon provides injury update after huge crash in Qatar
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
Toto Wolff addresses speculation over losing key Mercedes ally to Ferrari
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director with Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL). Formula 1 Testing,
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director with…