Carlos Sainz reveals how he feels on F1 return after appendix surgery

Carlos Sainz says he is feeling “good” on his return to the cockpit of his Ferrari F1 car for the first time since surgery to remove his appendix.

The Spaniard was ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago after being diagnosed with appendicitis and requiring immediate surgery.

Sainz targeted a full return at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix and managed a total of 48 laps throughout Friday’s two practice sessions, saying he experienced “no issues”.

"I feel OK, obviously a bit tired after practice and not being 100% physically,” Sainz said after FP2.

"But I felt like I had a good day, managed to do the whole programme. If you would have told me a week ago that I could have done the whole practice without issues, I would have been very happy.

"I'm very happy for that. Obviously, I need a good night's sleep and good recovery for tomorrow. I felt good.”

Sainz ended the day with the third-fastest time, 0.430 seconds behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

"I think particularly Charles looked very quick today," Sainz added. "On my side obviously, I took it step by step and getting it up into a rhythm, not at the limit of the car and not at the limit of myself yet.

"But I think with more laps and getting a bit more confident with how everything feels inside. I think I will be faster tomorrow and hopefully battle for that pole position together with him against everyone else because I think it's going to be tight.

"We saw in FP1, in FP2, I think we did a good step. I think qualifying tomorrow is going to be more like FP1.”

Leclerc believes Ferrari will have their “best shot” of challenging Red Bull so far this season in Melbourne.

"I would say that we are in a better position than at the first two races," he said. "However, Red Bull weren't pushing yet so we have got to wait and see where their potential is at.

"I think there are still ahead, but we might have our best shot this weekend since the beginning of the weekend."