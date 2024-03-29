Aston Martin launch big-money contract offer to tempt Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey has reportedly been offered a big-money contract to join Aston Martin.

Red Bull's legendary car designer received the offer from Aston Martin over the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Motorsport report.

The offer from Lawrence Stroll's team would put Newey on a similar salary to the top F1 drivers.

Dan Fallows, once Newey's colleague at Red Bull, left to join Aston Martin in 2022.

Newey has been with Red Bull since 2005, a key cog in the F1 titles won by Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

He is the genius behind last year's record-breaking RB19 and this season's RB20.

Newey has been subject of interest from rivals before, most notably from Ferrari.

But the internal turmoil that has engulfed Red Bull off-track this year makes the timing of Aston Martin's offer intriguing.

Backed by billionaire owner Stroll, Aston Martin are keen to become one of F1's top teams.

They have built a new headquarters and will partner with Honda from 2026.

Their coup to sign Fernando Alonso last year was justified by impressive results, and they hope to cling onto him for a third season in 2025.

But fascinatingly, signing Newey might open the door for Aston Martin to become a legitimate destination for Verstappen.

Although Verstappen has pledged loyalty to Red Bull (where he is contracted until 2028), Mercedes are openly discussing the possibility of signing him to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

However, first on Aston Martin's plan is to recruit Newey, widely recognised as F1's greatest car designer.

But there is no guarantee that they will be successful.

Last year, Newey penned an extension to his stay with Red Bull and had no intention to leave.