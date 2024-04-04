Carlos Sainz wants F1 future sorted “sooner rather than later” after Australia win

Carlos Sainz is keen for his F1 future to be resolved “sooner rather than later”.

Sainz is one of 12 drivers on the 2024 F1 grid out of contract at the end of 2024.

Along with Fernando Alonso, Sainz is one of the biggest names available for teams to sign for next year.

Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard has been linked with a host of teams.

Audi are very interested in Sainz to lead their new project, while Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin are also potential options.

Sainz’s stock continues to rise in F1, particularly following his victory at the Australian Grand Prix last time out.

Giving an update on his future in the FIA press conference at the Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz said: “I am talking to a few because that’s what my management team should do when I don’t have a job for next year yet.

“Talking to pretty much all of them. It’s just a matter of going into more detail and seeing the more realistic options and what are the best options for me and my future. I don’t have any news for you or anything to say here today.

“The only thing I would say is that it’s time now to speed up everything and hopefully we can get it sorted sooner rather than later.”

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Sainz was forced to miss the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis.

Without it - and a strong race in Jeddah - Sainz probably would be leading the world championship for the first time in his F1 career.

The three-time race winner thinks he’s now back at “100 per cent”.

“I have been riding my bike this week,” he added. “I stayed in Australia for a week. I started going back to the gym.

“Still, obviously, not lifting heavy numbers like I am used to in the past but at least I can get my training done. I am feeling back to 100% yes.”