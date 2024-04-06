Max Verstappen tops final practice as Mercedes emerge as nearest rivals

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen continued his strong start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend as he set the pace in final practice.

Verstappen was also fastest in the only other representative session so far this weekend - FP1 - as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing outing in Australia where he suffered his first DNF in two years.

Verstappen’s 1m29.563s puts him just under three-tenths clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

It’s not been completely plain-sailing for Red Bull though at Suzuka with both drivers complaining of “poor driveability” in FP3.

Even though Verstappen headed the timesheets, he wasn’t quickest in any of the three sectors.

McLaren’s high-speed prowess was on display as Lando Norris set the best first sector, while George Russell was quickest in the middle part of the lap.

Alex Albon took the honours for the final sector which effectively consists of one chicane.

In terms of Red Bull’s closest challenger, so far at least, it appears to be Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton led the way for much of the 60-minute session before struggling to find significant gains on his second soft tyre lap.

The seven-time world champion ended up fourth-fastest in the Mercedes, just behind Russell.

Fernando Alonso was fifth in the lead Aston Martin, running their new upgrade package for the first time.

Ferrari endured an anonymous FP3 with Carlos Sainz only seventh-fastest, while Charles Leclerc narrowly made it into the top 10.

Yuki Tsunoda continues to lead the midfield battle for RB, setting the ninth-fastest time.