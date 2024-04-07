Japanese Grand Prix red-flagged after first lap Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash

The Japanese Grand Prix has been suspended following a first-lap crash.

The 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix has been red-flagged following an opening lap crash involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon

Ricciardo and Albon tangled on the run to Turn three as the latter, starting on softs, attempted to overtake the RB driver around the outside.

But the pair connected, with both being speared off the track and into the barriers on the outside. 

A Safety Car was immediately deployed but the race was soon suspended. 

The incident caused hefty damage to both cars, as well as the tyre barriers. 

A lengthy delay is expected while barrier repair work is carried out and the cars are recovered. 

It is the last thing Williams needed given the team are currently operating without a spare chassis. The British squad will now have extra work to do to ensure two cars are ready for the Chinese Grand Prix. 

Race control has confirmed that the race will restart with a standing start. 

Former F1 driver turned Sky pundit Anthony Davidson believes the crash was simply a racing incident. 

"I think Ricciardo reacts to Stroll on his lefthand side. That's unfortunate. It wasn't Albon's fault and it wasn't Ricciardo's," Davidson said. 

"Ricciardo is going for the racing line and three into one doesn't really go. It's a racing incident and wrong place, wrong time for Albon."

