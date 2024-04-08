Adrian Newey’s first comments on Red Bull future amid Aston Martin links

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey has responded to reports about his Red Bull future amid links to the Aston Martin team.

The 65-year-old’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months after first being linked with Ferrari amid rumours about a possible Red Bull exit.

Newey’s future was brought back into the limelight after Autosport reported that Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll had presented a “big-money” contract offer in an attempt to poach him from Red Bull.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack moved to pour cold water on the reports over the Japanese Grand Prix weekend by insisting he is “quite happy” with the Silverstone outfit’s current technical line-up.

Asked specifically by Sky Sports F1 if Aston Martin had made an “astronomical” bid for Newey, Krack replied: "No... We have a very strong technical team with Dan, with Tom, with Luca. We were joined lately by Bob Bell. So, we're quite happy with what we have, at the moment.”

Newey has now commented on the speculation surrounding his future for the first time, though his ambiguous response will do little to quell the rumours after he failed to categorically rule out leaving Red Bull.

“I enjoy [it],” Newey told RacingNews365. “Ever since I was 10 or so, certainly by 12, I wanted to be a designer - I don’t think I knew the word ‘engineer’ - in motor racing, and ideally, Formula 1.

“That's what I [put] all my teenage years towards. I managed to get that first job in motor racing when I graduated.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it. So I think as long as I continue to enjoy it and the team wants me then I’ll continue to do it for the moment and then we'll have to see in the future.

“I don't tend to plan too far forward.”

Newey’s cars have won a total of 25 F1 world championships (12 constructors’ and 13 drivers’) since 1992.

He has largely been credited for Red Bull’s current spell of success, with last year’s RB19 being the most dominant car in F1 history, winning 21 out of 22 races.

Red Bull already appear on course to win both world championships for a third straight year in 2024, having won three of the opening four rounds.