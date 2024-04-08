“Factions within Aston Martin” want Carlos Sainz to replace Fernando Alonso

Some within Aston Martin reportedly want to replace Fernando Alonso with Carlos Sainz.

“Factions” in the Silverstone-based team hope to pair Sainz with Lance Stroll in 2025, Motorsport report.

Sainz is wanted by sections of the team to lead Aston Martin into the 2026 rules at Alonso's expense.

The futures of both Spanish drivers are up in the air but, until now, there was no suggestion that Aston Martin would willingly let Alonso go.

Alonso, the oldest driver on the grid at 42, is into the final year of his Aston Martin contract and he described his P6 finish at the weekend’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix as among the top five drives of his esteemed career.

He has flirted with retirement at the end of this year but some in the paddock claim those words are merely a negotiation tactic to extract the best possible contract for next year.

Alonso has been linked to Red Bull - who could opt to get rid of Sergio Perez - and Mercedes - who must replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

But he has publicly claimed Aston Martin are his first choice, while team boss Mike Krack insists he wants his star driver to stay for a third season.

Sainz, meanwhile, is in-demand despite losing his 2025 Ferrari seat to Hamilton.

He won last year’s Singapore Grand Prix and in Australia this season - the only two non-Red Bull race victories since 2022.

He remarkably won in Australia after returning from appendix surgery. This weekend in Japan, he completed the podium behind the Red Bulls.

Sainz has also been mentioned as a possible option to drive for Red Bull and Mercedes next year.

But the possible opening at Aston Martin represents a fascinating new opportunity, particularly if Alonso is not alongside him.

It would offer Sainz a chance to establish himself as the clear No1 driver at an ambitious team near the front of the grid.

The ball might now be in Aston Martin’s court, about which driver to offer a contract to.