Carlos Sainz relaxed about F1 future with ‘best options still open’

Carlos Sainz feels his "best options are still open" as he searches for an F1 drive for 2025.

Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Carlos Sainz remains relaxed about his F1 future, insisting that the “best options” in the driver market are “still open”.

The Spaniard has been left searching for a drive for 2025 following Ferrari’s decision to sign Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion arriving to partner Charles Leclerc next season.

Fernando Alonso’s big decision to commit his future to Aston Martin has closed one potential door for Sainz, but there are several other options available in what is proving to be a volatile driver market.

Sainz has been linked with Hamilton’s vacant seat at Mercedes, while he could find himself in contention for a Red Bull drive should they decide to replace Sergio Perez. Sauber/Audi and Williams are seen as alternatives.

“For sure all my best options are still open,” the current Ferrari driver said ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

“I think that’s a positive thing and something that requires a bit of time given the situation of the market. It’s going to take some time for everyone to make their own mind and their own decisions. But the good options are still open.

“There’s been barely any progress over the last couple of weeks, so there’s nothing really to update you on.

“Obviously it gets to a point where the sooner everything develops the better, it’s not like it’s affecting my performances at all this year, but at the same time it’s better the earlier you take it out of your head.

“But it requires some decision-making, so now it’s time to let that happen and see how things progress.”

Sainz has been one of the stars of the 2024 season, having finished on the podium in all three races he has contested.

He is the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race this year, having claimed a stunning victory in Australia on his comeback from an appendectomy, which forced him to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sainz heads into this weekend’s race in Shanghai fourth in the drivers’ championship on 55 points, just four behind his Ferrari teammate and 22 adrift of reigning world champion Max Verstappen

