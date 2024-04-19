Explained: Trackside fire interrupts F1 Chinese Grand Prix practice

How did a fire break out during F1 Chinese Grand Prix practice?

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Practice at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix was bizarrely halted by a fire on the grass next to the track.

A red flag interrupted the sole practice session on Friday, after only 15 minutes, when the fire at Turn 7 was reported.

Marshalls swiftly doused the flames leaving a dramatic patch of scorched, blackened grass.

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz reported from trackside: “On the apex of that corner, specifically, the cars bottom out. They are producing sparks.

“With the wind blowing downwind, I can absolutely imagine that the reason for the fire was a spark coming off the cars’ skid-blocks and then travelled downwind, and hit the patch of dry grass.

“It’s surprising because we’ve only had one day of dry weather.

“Wednesday was pouring with rain in Shanghai. So the grass has dried out successfully for that to catch fire.

“I’ve got no doubt that it wasn’t an errant cigarette causing that fire! I’ve got no doubt that it was a spark from a car.”

Damon Hill added: “Actually, the sparks are created by bits of metal. Not just flaming bits of nothing. They are actually material bits of metal.

“They obviously set fire to the grass!”

Lance Stroll eventually topped the timesheets of the interrupted session.

The fire was the second unusual moment for the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend.

F1 drivers initially suspected it had been painted when they notice darkened patched of the track.

But, bitumen had been used to treat the track in an attempt to prevent tyre degradation.

It is unconfirmed whether the bitumen may have caused the sparks which set fire to the grass.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15 mins ago
Frustrated George Russell explains early qualifying elimination
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
23 mins ago
Jonathan Rea: ‘I really believe in everyone inside Yamaha, I trust it will come good’
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
47 mins ago
Max Verstappen ‘deserves’ fourth after surprise sprint qualifying struggles
Max Verstappen was off the pace in sprint qualifying
Max Verstappen was off the pace in sprint qualifying
F1
News
1 hour ago
Helmut Marko on Sebastian Vettel F1 comeback: “I think he wants it, if…”
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris “sad it’s not proper qualifying” after “all-or-nothing” lap
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates pole position in Sprint qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates pole position in Sprint qualifying…

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Ducati hit back at Yamaha over Bautista ciritisicm: ‘They have bigger problems’
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
MotoGP
Feature
1 hour ago
“Free market” as debate continues over Ducati satellite team saga
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner disputes Sergio Perez's claim over quick resolution to F1 future
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR)…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton joy as Mercedes F1 car “came alive” in wet sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…