Pierre Gasly “in negotiations” with Williams as F1 driver market hots up

Pierre Gasly could move to Williams, according to David Croft.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has suggested that Pierre Gasly has started negotiations with Williams over a possible switch for the 2025 F1 season.

New developments surrounding the F1 driver market emerge on a daily basis.

As reported in the German press, Nico Hulkenberg is close to joining Sauber for 2025 on a three-year deal.

Audi want Carlos Sainz alongside him but are prepared to wait until the middle of May.

Gasly, who is out of contract at the end of 2024, has been mentioned as a possible alternative to Sainz.

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner has now been mooted as a possible candidate to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Croft gave his predictions on how the F1 driver market will play out for 2025.

“I think Nico Hulkenberg is going to Sauber,” he said. “He will be there at Audi alongside Carlos Sainz. I think that’s where Sainz is heading because Mercedes will bring in Andrea Kimi Antonelli - that makes logical sense and I think Red Bull will keep hold of Sergio Perez - that makes logical sense as well.

“Where does Zhou go? He could go to Alpine. Remember he was a Renault academy driver so he could go back into that stable again. Ocon or Gasly - or both - are going to have to leave Alpine.

“Gasly might find himself at Williams. I am sure he’s been in negotiations with Williams to drive alongside Alex Albon. That does free up a space but they also have Jack Doohan waiting in the wings who is very much acclimatised in that team. Haas? No. I think that will be Kevin Magnussen and Ollie Bearman.

“Zhou is not part of that Ferrari stable so Ferrari will want to bring the young Ferrari driver in. It probably leads you to the conclusion we could do with two more teams on the grid but that’s a whole Andretti story.”

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race Day.
Based on Croft’s assessment of the driver market, it seems likely Zhou will miss out on a drive for next year.

“I don’t think you keep a driver in the sport because the popularity of that driver as such guarantees a full house at a grand prix,” he explained. “I think Zhou deserves a place on the grid. He’s a much better driver than that Sauber allows him to show more often than not.

“Those scenes, that emotion, just in the back of my mind I was just thinking ‘I hope this isn’t the last and it might well be the last’ for some time. I don’t see where he lines up on the grid.”

