'Aston Martin insiders expect Adrian Newey to swap Red Bull for Ferrari'

Aston Martin F1 team “insiders” reportedly expect Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey to join Ferrari.

On Thursday it was heavily reported that Newey, one of the sport’s greatest technical masterminds, is to leave Red Bull after nearly 20 years at the team.

Newey is believed to have told Red Bull of his desire to leave having been “unsettled” by the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner, BBC Sport report.

Red Bull told Crash.net they are “unaware” of Newey’s intention to leave for another team, but vast reports claim otherwise.

The story was first reported by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, who understand Newey is likely to make the switch to Ferrari.

And according to Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater, Aston Martin are expecting the same outcome.

“There’s been speculation that Ferrari have tried to sign him, and also that Aston Martin were hoping to perhaps entice him to work there,” Slater told Sky Sports News.

“That would certainly be an easier move in logistical terms for Newey because they are based at Silverstone. Ferrari have been trying for over 20 years to sign Adrian Newey and have been unsuccessful in that.

“But some insiders within Aston Martin have been explaining to me that they think if he goes somewhere else, it would be Ferrari potentially. So let’s see.”

Aston Martin reportedly approached Newey with a “big money contract offer” at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a bid to poach him from Red Bull.

The 65-year-old star designer has been subject to interest from rival teams ever since he joined Red Bull.

It is known that Newey has turned down at least three approaches from Ferrari during his something.

He has openly admitted not getting the chance to work for F1’s most famous team has been an ‘emotional regret’.