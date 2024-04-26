‘Massive repercussions’ warning about Red Bull’s F1 2026 chances if Adrian Newey quits

Ex-Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins has raised concerns about “massive repercussions” for Red Bull if Adrian Newey leaves the team.

It was heavily reported on Thursday that Red Bull design chief Newey has decided he wants to leave the team following a near two-decade spell at the reigning world champions.

The legendary 65-year-old F1 car designer has already been tipped to join Ferrari.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Collins admitted such a key departure would have a “massive knock-on effect” on Red Bull’s title chances for 2026 and beyond, when new regulations come into play.

“It’s big news and it’s been bubbling for a little while, there’s been a lot of discussion about Adrian’s contract where he’s going to go, is it Aston? Is it Ferrari?” Collins said.

“It’s big, big news for any team because within a team, you have these leaders regardless of how much they actually do – which I think is what Christian [Horner] is trying to say, ‘you know, there’s a lot of other designers working in the background.’

“But this team is built around Adrian. He's grown the team, he's built the structure, and the bigger power struggle is worrying as well.

"This would mean that Adrian will not be there for the change in regulations for 2026 and that will have massive repercussions for the performance of this car.

"Red Bull has been standout strongest in aerodynamics for the last few years, and even previous to that when they weren't winning.

“This will have a massive knock-on effect to their championship chances.”

Newey has reportedly been “unsettled” by the controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Collins suggested that Newey’s exit could impact the future of Max Verstappen, which has been thrown into doubt in the wake of the allegations about Horner.

“We don’t know that the ball’s fully rolled all the way yet because this is a sign of a bigger power struggle,” Collins added.

“So, is Max happy as well? You know, there’s been a lot of discussion around that. That’s possibly a bigger question, but Max and a lot of drivers have won because of the car, because the car is strong, you need both of the combination.

“This will potentially not impact next year, even if Adrian is on gardening leave then, but in 2026 with the new regs, if he is not working on that car and there is this internal power struggle within the team that is working on that car, despite how many great aerodynamics engineers that you have, you need the team working together and you need that leadership.

“So this is really crucial for their 2026 chances.”