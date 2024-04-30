Toto Wolff reacts to rumour of meeting Max Verstappen and signing Adrian Newey

Toto Wolff gives his thoughts on the rumours around a meeting with Max Verstappen and possibly signing Adrian Newey.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Toto Wolff has responded to speculation about a possible meeting with Max Verstappen and his management after this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

A report in the German press over the weekend emerged that Wolff - and senior Mercedes officials - are set to meet with Verstappen’s entourage to discuss a possible move.

Wolff, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius and Ineos’ Jim Ratcliffe are reportedly going to be present at the meeting while Verstappen will be represented by his father, Jos Verstappen, and manager, Raymond Vermeulen.

Mercedes are hoping to prise Verstappen away from Red Bull despite a stark difference in the two teams’ on-track fortunes.

Despite the plethora of success, Verstappen might be tempted to join Mercedes as the new engine regulations will be introduced in 2026.

While Verstappen has a contract until 2028, it’s understood that he has a key clause in his contract which would allow him to leave.

Wolff was asked about the rumour of a meeting taking place after Miami with the Verstappen camp during an event in New York with sponsor WhatsApp.

Wolff told Reuters Television: “No, that’s one of the rumours. People make up meetings, make up what’s happening with the drivers but these things should be behind closed doors and everything that’s been out there was not really the right thing.”

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…

Another factor which could tempt Verstappen to leave is the future of Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey.

Newey has allegedly handed in his formal letter of resignation, with the 65-year-old unhappy with the situation surrounding Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes have all been linked with Newey in recent days.

Commenting on the Newey speculation, Wolff added: “Adrian Newey is an iconic engineer in Formula One with a great track record and again, also there are so many people talking about what he eventually might do and whether he leaves Red Bull or not.

“I’m just looking at it like a fan and watching that space.”

