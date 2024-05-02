Red Bull hit with “sink into mediocrity” prediction

Red Bull will “sink into mediocrity” and is “falling apart”, Ralf Schumacher claims.

The exit of car design genius Adrian Newey is the latest blow to the F1 team who are dominating on-track, but in turmoil off-track.

The year began with the controversy around Christian Horner and, over the past week, has evolved into coping with the departure of Newey, the brains behind their title-winning cars.

“Adrian Newey needs harmony, he needs a good atmosphere, a workplace,” said Schumacher to Sky Germany.

"And at the moment you have to say clearly: Red Bull is falling apart."

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into allegations of his behaviour, before Jos Verstappen demanded that the team principal leaves his job.

The futures of Helmut Marko - and then Max Verstappen - came into question as the chaos snowballed.

“Christian Horner bears sole responsibility for this because he is clinging to power with all his might,” Schumacher said.

"I think that won't be the last problem he will have if Adrian Newey leaves him.

“Max Verstappen is already thinking about it, as is Dr. Helmut Marko.

"We remember last year when there were problems.

“[Newey] was sick once and then you immediately saw what was going on with Red Bull. Max Verstappen had difficulties.

"I give Red Bull two more years and if they continue to hold on to Horner, then the team will sink into mediocrity. I'm pretty sure of that.”

Yet, on the race track, everything is rosy.

Ahead of this weekend’s F1 Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen has won four out of five races this season.

Only an extremely rare DNF in Australia has denied him a perfect sweep.

Sergio Perez’s three P2 results underline the team’s brilliance.

But with chief technical officer Newey exiting, fresh doubt has arisen about Red Bull’s future.

Newey has been with the team for 19 years and was behind the championship-winning machinery for Sebastian Vettel, and now for Verstappen.