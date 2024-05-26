Max Verstappen names “only positive” from Monaco GP after “weekend to forget”

Max Verstappen identified only one positive for Red Bull following a “weekend to forget” at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen slumped to his worst on-track finish since the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix as he finished sixth.

Red Bull struggled to get to grips with the Monaco circuit, struggling with how the car handled over the various bumps and kerbs.

Verstappen’s chances of moving up the order were effectively ruined after the red flag and Red Bull’s decision to start on the hards.

This meant that those ahead who started on the mediums could switch to the hards under the red flag, allowing to do their mandatory pit stop.

Red Bull did stop Verstappen for a new set of tyres during the race but it wasn’t enough to topple George Russell for fifth.

Reflecting on the race, Verstappen said: “We just finished where we started. The strategy got ruined by the red flag so we had to go back out on the mediums.

“We knew that 77 laps on the medium tyre was going to be extremely hard. From Lap 1 on the restart it was driving four seconds off the pace.

“Chill. It’s no workout whatsoever. It’s just really, really boring.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Verstappen believes the one positive from this weekend is that Red Bull have firmly understood their biggest weakness - and how they can look to improve it later in the season.

“It’s not going to be the easiest weekend [in Canada] because of the kerbing and stuff,” he added. “Our car is not good at that. They have resurfaced the track so that might bring some unexpected stuff - never know the grip levels. This has been a really tricky, challenging weekend for us.

“A lot of damage for us as well with Checo’s car. Overall, just a weekend to forget but also a lot to learn from. The only positive I think that comes out of this weekend is that we understand our big weaknsesses as that’s what we really need to work on. If we can solve that or make it decent we immediately gain a lot of lap time.

“That’s promising but we have to do it.”