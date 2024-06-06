Red Bull door shutting “doesn’t change anything” for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo still remains optimist he can one day return to Red Bull despite missing out on a seat for the 2025 F1 season.

Both Ricciardo and RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda were overlooked by Red Bull as the parent team opted to re-sign Sergio Perez on a two-year deal that was announced ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

With world champion Max Verstappen also under contract until 2028, it means there will be no seat available - on paper at least - until 2027 at the earliest.

But 34-year-old Ricciardo is not giving up hope of completing his target of returning to the Red Bull senior team before the end of his F1 career.

“It doesn’t surprise me and it doesn’t change anything for me,” Ricciardo said in Montreal.

“Obviously, my goal… at some point I’d love to be back there. But I also know that my season hasn’t been spectacular.

“I had a spectacular moment in Miami but otherwise I’ve been a bit up and down and I’ve been doing this long enough and I know myself that I want to be doing better.

“Already after the first few races I was just focused on trying to do the most I can here. Through that, then I’ll have the most control over my future.

“Up until now I probably haven’t been awesome enough but, equally, I am happy being here just being back in the Red Bull family. We’ll keep charging forward.

“I don’t think [Perez’s renewal] means that now it will never happen. We’ll see. If I’m [still] here next year, then I’ll be happy.”

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Tsunoda, meanwhile, said he wants “more commitment” from Red Bull as he looks to stay put at RB for another season.

"I would like to see more commitment from the contract," Tsunoda said. "Obviously I'm already committed with Red Bull a lot and hopefully I can have a bit more commitment from them.

"There's an ongoing discussion and I want to make sure first of all we're on the same page with Red Bull after that we'll see. But I'm happy with RB.

"Even these two years [Perez] has to still perform and in this kind of environment, anything can happen. So, congratulations to him and other than that. For me, I just keep focusing on what I'm doing and just proving myself.

"I just have to grow more and at the same time, hopefully, Red Bull will understand more or see more of my progress and my potential performance and maybe [it] can change in the future."