Adrian Newey holds talks with Lawrence Stroll after “secret” Aston Martin HQ tour

Aston Martin give Adrian Newey a private tour of Silverstone facility

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at the Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23 of Fernando Alonso (ESP)
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at the…

Aston Martin have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to sign Adrian Newey.

The F1 tech genius will depart Red Bull in early-2025 and his availability has put the sport’s top teams on red alert.

Ferrari have long been rumoured as his likeliest landing spot but Aston Martin have taken a major leap forward in the hunt for his signature.

Newey had held talks with Lawrence Stroll, the team’s billionaire owner, The Times reports.

Newey was also given a private tour of Aston Martin’s Silverstone facility which they hoped to keep ‘secret’, the newspaper reports.

Newey is free to join a new employer next year which would give him enough time to oversee their 2026 car.

F1’s new regulations come into effect in 2026, and anyone employing Newey to steer them in the right direction would have a huge advantage heading into the next era.

Red Bull, whose RB20 is the brain child of Newey and his colleagues, remain the most dominant team in Formula 1 heading into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

However, the field has converged this season with McLaren and Ferrari boasting grand prix winners too.

Although Max Verstappen is set to wrap up a fourth title in a row this year, Red Bull's season has been controversial. The furore around Christian Horner overshadowed the early part of the year.

Newey then confirmed his exit, giving Red Bull's rivals hope that they could recruit one of the most respected minds in F1.

It is Aston Martin, rather than Ferrari, who have seemingly edged closer to convincing Newey.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
43m ago
Daniel Ricciardo beats Marc Marquez in Red Bull boat race
Marc Marquez Daniel Ricciardo
Marc Marquez Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
50m ago
Fabio Quartararo: Acosta “one of the most talented riders I’ve ever seen” - Exclusive
Fabio Quartararo, Pedro Acosta
Fabio Quartararo, Pedro Acosta
F1
News
1h ago
Aston Martin balk at “rumour” of eight-figure Adrian Newey salary request
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Rins reveals planned talks with Yamaha “but nothing on the table” yet
Alex Rins, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi reveal talks with another manufacturer for MotoGP 2025
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Top 15 riders fast enough to win at Mugello last season
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
WSBK
News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista has “no idea about future, Ducati haven’t asked me”
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea: “Baby steps” not enough, “I need something I can fight with”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
News
20h ago
Raul Fernandez: ‘90%’ I’ll have 2024 Aprilia at Silverstone
Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira
Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira