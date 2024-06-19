‘That doesn’t surprise me’ - Helmut Marko weighs in on Mercedes front wing

Helmut Marko questioned if Red Bull asked the FIA to take a closer look at Mercedes' new front wing.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Helmut Marko has denied suggestions Red Bull approached the FIA to inspect F1 rival Mercedes’ new front wing design.

Mercedes have enjoyed an upswing in performance since introducing an upgraded front wing in Monaco, and produced their strongest weekend of the season so far at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out.

George Russell claimed both Mercedes’ first pole position and podium of the year as he finished third, one place ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who scored his best result of 2024 in fourth.

German outlet Auto Motor und Sport have claimed that Red Bull are growing suspicious of the front wings used by their rivals amid talk of a fresh flexi-wing saga brewing in F1.

Asked if there was any truth to claims that Red Bull went as far to ask the FIA to look at Mercedes’ new design, Marko told Austrian publication OE24: “You can’t say that.

“They have a new front wing, and on the TV pictures from Montreal you can clearly see that Russell and Hamilton’s wings are bending noticeably.

“However, the wings had the necessary strength when they were approved. That doesn’t surprise me.

“I don’t know how often we had to check our wings. There is a precisely defined procedure with weights under which a wing must not bend.

“It is a popular game of pushing everything to the limit so that it passes the technical inspection. During the race, the wing then lowers, which ensures better aerodynamics.”

Marko revealed F1 teams will be subjected to fresh FIA checks ahead of the upcoming Spanish and Austrian Grands Prix.

“It has come up again and again when the deformation was clearly visible in the television images,” the 81-year-old Austrian added.

“Everything was OK in Montreal. There is a new inspection for Barcelona and Spielberg etc., and it has to be OK again. Of course, the competition is looking at that critically, not just us.” 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Raul Fernandez: ‘90%’ I’ll have 2024 Aprilia at Silverstone
Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira
Raul Fernandez, Miguel Oliveira
F1
News
6h ago
‘That doesn’t surprise me’ - Helmut Marko weighs in on Mercedes front wing
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
6h ago
Adrian Newey holds talks with Lawrence Stroll after “secret” Aston Martin HQ tour
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at the Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23 of Fernando Alonso (ESP)
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at the…
WSBK
News
8h ago
New class to replace World Supersport 300 from 2026
World Supersport 300
World Supersport 300
MotoGP
News
9h ago
New Honda deal ‘priority’ for Joan Mir, but ‘we didn’t sign yet’
Joan Mir
Joan Mir

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Toto Wolff: Mercedes’ F1 development “making much more sense” after upgrades
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
10h ago
CCTV reveals Alvaro Bautista’s Misano near miss: 'When good luck is by your side…'
Alvaro Bautista's Superpole accident at Misano, Instagram @abautista19
Alvaro Bautista's Superpole accident at Misano, Instagram @abautista19
F1
News
11h ago
‘Only reason’ Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull for Mercedes in 2025 suggested
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
11h ago
No ‘team captain’ at KTM in MotoGP 2025, “it’s up to the boys”
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales
Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales