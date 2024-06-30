McLaren: Max Verstappen's driving wasn't "addressed properly" against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

"They weren’t addressed properly in the past when there were fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way."

(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed…

McLaren F1 boss Andrea Stella has suggested that Max Verstappen needed to be punished in a “harsher way” when battling Lewis Hamilton three years ago to avoid history repeating itself against Lando Norris.

The big talking point from the Austrian Grand Prix was Verstappen’s clash with Norris on Lap 64.

The collision at Turn 3 resulted in punctures for both drivers and handed George Russell an unlikely victory.

It was reminiscent of Verstappen’s various battles with Hamilton in 2021, particularly in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Many felt that Verstappen should have been disqualified from the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the stewards opted for a time penalty.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Stella felt that Verstappen’s driving is a result of not being punished adequately in the past.

“The entire population of the world knows who was responsible except for a group of people,” he said. “If you don’t address these things honestly, they will come back.

“They weren’t addressed properly in the past when there were fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way. Like this, you learn how to race in a certain way.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after contact with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after…

Stella believes the punishment Verstappen recieved in Austria - a 10-second time penalty - wasn't “proportionate to the outcome”.

“There were many episodes [with Hamilton],” he added. “We have so much respect for Red Bull, and for Max, that they don’t need to do this.

“Almost compromise your reputation? Why would you do that? “The stewards found Max was fully to blame in this episode. It’s not about racing in a driver’s way. It’s about driving within the regulations.

“The regulations must be enforced in a way that is effective. When a car is out of the race, as a consequence, then the punishment needs to be proportionate to the outcome.

“Before this episode, twice he moved in braking. It is evident that we have to enforce the way to go racing.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15m ago
Helmut Marko’s ‘unnecessarily fierce’ verdict on Max Verstappen-Lando Norris clash
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
MotoGP
News
18m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio GP24 or 25? Future “unclear” but “more trouble for others”
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
NASCAR
News
24m ago
"There was not a drop to spare!" - Joey Logano reflects on his Ally 400 win
Joey Logano
Joey Logano
MotoGP
News
33m ago
German MotoGP: Aprilia hope Aleix Espargaro can make 'miraculous recovery'
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
NASCAR
News
51m ago
'No positives' for Tyler Reddick despite a third place finish in the Ally 400
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick

Latest News

MotoGP
News
57m ago
Joan Mir drops update on Honda stay with “feeling that I failed” hint
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
59m ago
Jack Miller “was able to gain confidence” after radical front-end adjustment
Jack Miller KTM
Jack Miller KTM
NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Ally 400
Nashville Superspeedway
Nashville Superspeedway
F1
Feature
1h ago
Is the Max Verstappen-Lando Norris bromance over? F1 Austrian GP talking points
(L to R): Second placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc
(L to R): Second placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with pole sitter Max…