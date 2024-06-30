McLaren: Max Verstappen's driving wasn't "addressed properly" against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

McLaren F1 boss Andrea Stella has suggested that Max Verstappen needed to be punished in a “harsher way” when battling Lewis Hamilton three years ago to avoid history repeating itself against Lando Norris.

The big talking point from the Austrian Grand Prix was Verstappen’s clash with Norris on Lap 64.

The collision at Turn 3 resulted in punctures for both drivers and handed George Russell an unlikely victory.

It was reminiscent of Verstappen’s various battles with Hamilton in 2021, particularly in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Many felt that Verstappen should have been disqualified from the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the stewards opted for a time penalty.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Stella felt that Verstappen’s driving is a result of not being punished adequately in the past.

“The entire population of the world knows who was responsible except for a group of people,” he said. “If you don’t address these things honestly, they will come back.

“They weren’t addressed properly in the past when there were fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way. Like this, you learn how to race in a certain way.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after…

Stella believes the punishment Verstappen recieved in Austria - a 10-second time penalty - wasn't “proportionate to the outcome”.

“There were many episodes [with Hamilton],” he added. “We have so much respect for Red Bull, and for Max, that they don’t need to do this.

“Almost compromise your reputation? Why would you do that? “The stewards found Max was fully to blame in this episode. It’s not about racing in a driver’s way. It’s about driving within the regulations.

“The regulations must be enforced in a way that is effective. When a car is out of the race, as a consequence, then the punishment needs to be proportionate to the outcome.

“Before this episode, twice he moved in braking. It is evident that we have to enforce the way to go racing.”