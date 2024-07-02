Toto Wolff reveals plan to attract Max Verstappen: “2026 is where lots of things will change”

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes won't be able to attract Max Verstappen to the team until the new F1 rules in 2026 are introduced.

Mercedes’ top management have been vocal in wanting to bring Verstappen to the team as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

While Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to join the team next year, Mercedes are holding out to see whether they could sign F1’s reigning world champion.

Verstappen is contracted until the end of 2028 but it’s thought that he would be able to leave Red Bull if Helmut Marko did.

Red Bull’s slight dip in competitiveness has coincided with Mercedes’ resurgence.

It’s widely accepted Mercedes could be the team to beat in 2026 with the new rules centred around having a strong engine.

However, Wolff concedes that signing Verstappen for 2025 is unlikely given Red Bull have an “ultra dominant” car.

“Would Max Verstappen decide to join Mercedes in 2025? No. There is no reason. Why would he?” he told Sky Sports.

“The car is ultra dominant. Maybe he will win every race. A driver will always seek that machine. That has changed over the past few weeks and months.

“Maybe there is a window. But 2026 is our main year where lots of things will change.

“I think it could be attractive to drive with us. But whether it’s Max, and whether he can get out of his contract? I don’t know.”

Wolff thinks if Mercedes produce a quick car in 2026, it’ll be much easier to attract Verstappen irrespective of any release clause in his contract.

“No. I don’t know what form it is,” he added. “In any case, if a driver doesn’t want to stay somewhere, it is very difficult to keep a driver.

“But I am not relying on that. I look at ourselves - a quick car is what will attract the attention of a quick driver. That is our main priority. These driver movements are not the end of the story.”

Carlos Sainz was a potential option for Mercedes with Wolff describing him as “massively underrated”.

However, due to a difference in timelines in when a decision will be made - or when Sainz wants one made - it’s likely the Spaniard will opt for Alpine, Sauber or Williams.

“I fancied taking Carlos Sainz because he is massively underrated, he is hard working,” he explained. “But I don’t think they can wait as long as we need. Because maybe our decision is in November.”