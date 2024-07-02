“This weekend’s helped” - Daniel Ricciardo given boost as he fights for F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful his recent performance sways Helmut Marko's opinion.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…

Daniel Ricciardo is confident his strong run of form recently has given him a boost in securing a seat at RB in F1 2025.

Ricciardo is under pressure to perform as Red Bull look to give Liam Lawson a full-time drive with RB next year.

There’s even suggestions that Ricciardo could be replaced after the summer break as a clause in Lawson’s contract means that if he’s not given a drive, he’s free to go elsewhere.

Ricciardo has responded with a run of solid performances.

The Austrian Grand Prix was arguably his best weekend to date as he out-performed teammate Yuki Tsunoda before converting it into a points finish.

RB arguably didn’t have the pace to finish in the top 10 at the Red Bull Ring as Ricciardo went on the defensive.

Speaking after the race, he said:  “I feel like that's three weeks in a row now where I've got most out of it. Still searching for a bit more perfection but yeah, three on the bounce. At least I can I say I swiped out of the paddock three weekends in a row now on a Sunday, feeling proud. Just got to keep that up.”

Ricciardo is adamant that his strong on-track results will help him convince Marko and sway his opinion.

“I've known obviously Helmut such a long time, and at the end of the day he doesn't care about personality,” Ricciardo explained. “He goes about is the stopwatch and the classification. He's a racer, and that's all he really wants to see from us. “That can make him not think great about me to all of a sudden think great about me.

“I think this weekend's helped. As I said, it's a little bit more consistent now, so just keep it going and hopefully by the summer break he's laying on a beach somewhere saying ‘Ricciardo, he's still got it'.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

Ricciardo was pleased to beat both Alpines, which looked to be quicker this weekend.

“I don't remember all the race. I need to probably watch it again to rate how happy I am, but I'm definitely more happy than sad,” Ricciardo concluded. “Obviously Haas outscored us, but we weren't quick enough.

“I think also the Alpine was quicker, so to hang on… I think the team helped. We had the two hard tyres, we could pit a little bit earlier and capitalise on track position, so they pitted me at the right time and then I just had to watch the mirrors and try not to fuck up, basically!”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris “elbows out” advice to combat Max Verstappen “intimidation factor”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Three-rider shortlist named by Pramac Yamaha boss for 2025
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
WSBK
News
7h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu U-turn to remain in WSBK in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Can Marc Marquez end near 1,000 day MotoGP losing streak at 'his' Sachsenring?
Marc Marquez, Sachsenring victory, 2021
Marc Marquez, Sachsenring victory, 2021
F1
News
8h ago
Toto Wolff admits “bruising” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
German MotoGP: Pedro Acosta’s last chance to break Marquez’s youngest winner record
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
F1
News
9h ago
“It’s getting personal” worry for Esteban Ocon over “team player” concerns
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Fabio Quartararo: We had two new engines at Valencia…
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
11h ago
Adrian Newey issues update on F1 future and reveals target to “make my mind up”
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…