Mercedes’ aggressive development push explained with ‘upgrades every single race’

Mercedes plan to bring upgrades "almost to every race" as they look to build on their recent progress.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Toto Wolff says he has never before seen the pace at which the Mercedes factory is working to upgrade their 2024 F1 car.

Mercedes have brought a raft of updates in a bid to improve their troubled W15 at recent races amid an aggressive development push, with the team enjoying a resurgence in performance after a disappointing start to the campaign.

George Russell capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to score an unlikely win last time out in Austria, following on from back-to-back podium finishes for the team in Canada and Spain.

Wolff said Mercedes are planning to bring upgrades “almost to every race”.

“I think we are bringing upgrades now almost to every race. The factory is running on full steam,” Wolff told media including Crash.net in Austria.

“We’ve never had this in 12 years that we were able to develop, design, manufacturer, bring it to the track and have the quality in the pieces. I’ve seriously never seen that pace.

“Every single race we have brought upgrades. Every single race, we will bring upgrades and I hope by the summer break we can make another step. Now everyone else is working hard, but if we can eat a bit away at that gap.

“I think it was 15 seconds in 70 laps, so two tenths [a lap at the Austrian Grand Prix]… and that’s okay. That’s a P3 and hopefully if we can half it, we can race in front.”

Mercedes remain a distant fourth place in the constructors’ championship but have been buoyed by their encouraging progress in recent weeks.

And Wolff believes Mercedes are now on a trajectory to fight for race wins on merit before the end of the season.

“On pace, we were the third-quickest car,” Wolff added. “We’ve been this way the last three weekends and that is very encouraging to see that upward trend and the consolidation of the trend.

"But racing happens on Sunday. Sometimes we’ve been on the receiving end and today we’ve benefited from the incident at the front. It’s just good to have that win in the pocket this year. It means there’s four teams that won races this year, and it’s been just 2023 where we haven’t won a race since 2011.

“That is good to know and certainly big momentum now in the team to go to a point where we are able on real performance to fight for the win. And I think we will be.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris “elbows out” advice to combat Max Verstappen “intimidation factor”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Three-rider shortlist named by Pramac Yamaha boss for 2025
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
WSBK
News
7h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu U-turn to remain in WSBK in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Can Marc Marquez end near 1,000 day MotoGP losing streak at 'his' Sachsenring?
Marc Marquez, Sachsenring victory, 2021
Marc Marquez, Sachsenring victory, 2021
F1
News
8h ago
Toto Wolff admits “bruising” aspect of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
German MotoGP: Pedro Acosta’s last chance to break Marquez’s youngest winner record
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
F1
News
9h ago
“It’s getting personal” worry for Esteban Ocon over “team player” concerns
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Fabio Quartararo: We had two new engines at Valencia…
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
11h ago
Adrian Newey issues update on F1 future and reveals target to “make my mind up”
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…