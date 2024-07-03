Adrian Newey issues update on F1 future and reveals target to “make my mind up”

Adrian Newey expects to have made a call about his F1 future by the end of the year.

Outgoing Red Bull designer Adrian Newey says he will “need to make my mind up” about whether he wants to return to F1 by the winter.

Red Bull confirmed in May that chief technical officer Newey will leave the team in early 2025 after nearly two decades at Milton Keynes, having contributed to all of the outfit’s 13 world championship wins.

The 65-year-old is expected to return to F1 with a rival team and has been heavily linked with the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Williams.

Newey has stepped back from his day-to-day responsibilities at Red Bull and is now working on the RB17 road car and other projects before fully leaving.

“I don’t know,” Newey said when asked by Sky Sports News if he knows what he wants to do next.

“At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17 hypercar, and then just taking some time off.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”

Asked if he will know what he is doing in 2025 by “autumn or winter”, Newey replied: “That’s certainly a target, by then I’ll need to make my mind up.”

Aston Martin has reportedly ramped up their bid to secure Newey’s services in recent weeks.

Speaking at the Austrian Grand Prix, Lance Stroll admitted it would be “pretty fucking awesome” if Aston Martin could land Newey.

“He is the GOAT (greatest of all time) and he's got more championships than anyone in this paddock,” he said. “He is someone that everyone would love to have in their team colours.

“I don't think anyone would say no to having Adrian on board, that's for sure."

