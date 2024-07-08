Brad Pitt ‘post-race interview’ spotted in background amid Lando Norris despair

Fans notice Brad Pitt aka Sonny Hayes conducting post-race interview

Brad Pitt (USA) Actor with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Qualifying
A ‘post-race interview’ for Brad Pitt was spotted by F1 fans, in the background as Lando Norris explained his Silverstone woes.

Hollywood superstar Pitt was, of course, acting and filming a scene for the upcoming movie about Formula 1.

The movie - called ‘F1’ and released in June 2025 - was shooting scenes during the F1 British Grand Prix weekend.

It meant Pitt, playing main character Sonny Hayes, was spotted in the paddock at Silverstone.

He was dressed in overalls representing his fictional team, APXGP.

But fiction and reality combined at the conclusion of the British Grand Prix.

Norris, with emotional all over his face and bemoaning McLaren’s inability to claim victory, was pictured in the same camera shot as Pitt.

Norris’ real-life interview intersected with a filmed scene for the F1 movie, with fictional driver Hayes speaking after his own race.

Pitt is no newcomer to the F1 paddock, at this point.

He has shot scenes at multiple grands prix, including at Silverstone a year ago when he drove on the track in a modified F2 car, in what will become part of the storyline.

Lewis Hamilton, victor at this weekend’s race after denying Max Verstappen and Norris, is the executive producer of the film which stars Pitt and Damson Idris.

The movie has aspired to shooting scenes at real grands prix to capture the atmosphere of the grandstands, and from within the paddock itself.

That aspiration became vividly real when Norris’ heartbroken reaction had Pitt acting in the background.

