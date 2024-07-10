Toto Wolff’s latest remark in Max Verstappen chase: “Lots of opportunities to look at the car”

Toto Wolff has joked Max Verstappen had “lots of opportunities” to look at Mercedes’ improved F1 car after Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Mercedes continued to show an impressive level of improvement at Silverstone as they locked out the front-row as George Russell secured his second pole position of the campaign.

In the dry conditions, Mercedes had the fastest car as they pulled away from the McLarens and Verstappen behind.

A great drive by Hamilton - combined with perfect strategy - allowed the seven-time world champion to take his first win since 2021, ahead of Verstappen.

Mercedes’ upturn in performances comes at an interesting time given they’re still yet to announce Russell’s teammate for next year.

Wolff remains interested in signing Verstappen, who has insisted he will remain loyal to Red Bull, particularly as they have the best car in F1.

Speaking after the race at Silverstone, where Crash.net were present in the paddock, Wolff was asked whether Mercedes’ improved form could influence Verstappen’s decision to join the team.

He replied: “I don’t know. He [Verstappen] has lots of opportunities to look at the car in the race.”

Mercedes' recovery to the front of F1 could influence whether they opt to place a rookie, like Antonelli, in the car, over Carlos Sainz.

However, Wolff shrugged off suggestions that their better performances will have an impact on their choice in terms of a second driver for 2025.

“I don’t think… It doesn’t influence our thinking,” he added. “I’ve always said we need a car that goes quick, and when we have a car that goes quick, we put the driver in, and we get it interesting for our main drivers.

“In a way, I think we need to stay calm, and continue the season, continue to focus on the car, and then look at whether the options are still the same.

“But it’s not like there’s changing everything upside down.”