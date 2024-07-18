Kevin Magnussen informed of Haas F1 axing over the phone | "Exploring" other options

Kevin Magnussen has revealed that Haas F1 boss Ayao Komatsu told him he’s going to be axed over the phone.

On Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Haas announced they will part ways with Magnussen.

The Dane has raced for Haas since 2017, only sitting out one season during that time in 2021 when they opted for Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Magnussen scored the team’s maiden pole position at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but has struggled for form since Nico Hulkenberg’s arrival last year.

It’s expected the Dane will be replaced by Esteban Ocon, with Oliver Bearman already signed.

Speaking to media in Hungary, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Magnussen explained how he found out the news and his immediate reaction to losing his drive at Haas.

“By telephone,” he replied when asked how he was informed of the news.

“Well, I think, you know, I've been with this team since the very beginning of Haas' time at F1, and I feel very much a part of the family,” Magnussen said. “It's going to be strange to leave the team at the end of the year, but everything comes to an end, and, you know, it's still quite early in the season.

“Haas have gone ahead and wants to secure the drivers for next year early enough, and, you know, there's still seats available, so that's understandable and fine by me.”

Haas have enjoyed a strong first half of the 2024 F1 season, sitting seventh in the F1 constructors’ championship, just four points behind RB.

Magnussen conceded he would have liked to stay at Haas to see the “fruits” of the recent momentum.

“I mean, yes and no. I think it's... Would I have liked to continue here? I think, you know, had I continued, it would have been cool to see, you know, the fruits of the momentum that's been built here recently,” he added.

“That would have been interesting, but I think there's also other interesting projects out there, and there's still seats available in Formula 1. That could be interesting.”

Magnussen revealed he’s “exploring” options for next year in F1 with Alpine, Williams and Sauber still undecided on their driver line ups for 2025.

“Yeah, definitely,” he responded when asked if he’s spoken to other teams.

“Of course, Carlos is still holding up all that process, but eventually it's going to move. So, right now, I think the best thing is just to focus on doing good races and then up being contention for these seats available, and things will fall into place eventually.”

He concluded: “I know a lot of people outside. When do you go into the box of, now I'm exploring. I just talk to people. I'm in touch with everyone.

“Even when I knew I had a contract in Formula 1, the next year I was still talking to people. So it's just like, I talk to people of course, but it's not like I'm in contract negotiations with anyone or anything like that.”