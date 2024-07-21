“They can all f*** off” - Max Verstappen’s ruthless response to F1 critics

Max Verstappen has aimed a ruthless response to his critics, telling them to “f*** off” after the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion endured a frustrating race in Budapest, finishing fifth after a late collision with old title rival Lewis Hamilton while duelling for the final place on the podium.

Verstappen complained about his car and also vented his annoyance at Red Bull’s strategy in a series of scathing team radio messages throughout Sunday’s 70-lap race.

When it was put to Verstappen that some people had suggested he took his frustration too far in Hungary, the Dutchman brutally replied: “I see a lot of comments as well from people who say ‘you are too frustrated, you went too far in your comments, that you disrespect the team’.

"They can all fuck off.”

Verstappen, who was also on the receiving end of criticism for his coming together with McLaren’s Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix, suggested Hamilton was to blame for their late-race crash.

“I got a lot of shit thrown at me in Austria with people saying moving under braking, blah blah blah," he saiid. “I am positioning my car on the initial movement and then I keep it straight.

"Today, under braking he just kept turning to the right and that is why I also locked up because I was going for the move, but I saw the car on the outside kept coming at me.

"Otherwise, we would've already crashed before. I had to stop the car so that is why I locked up.”

Asked whether Red Bull’s strategy, or his unhappiness with the car, had annoyed him more, Verstappen replied: "The strategy today, I knew of course it was already going to be a difficult race and beating McLaren would be tough.

“But then you at least need to get a P3 over the line and even that was difficult.

“I have to speak to the team about it. Maybe they didn't realise that following was so hard.”