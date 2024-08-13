F1 boss dismisses “fake racing” worry over “reversed grid” sprint idea

Stefano Domenicali has rejected concerns over how to evolve F1’s sprint race format - and is “interested” in reversing the grid.

This season the scheduling of sprint weekends at F1 rounds has been tweaked but even bolder changes could be around the corner.

A theory to ‘reverse the grid’ intrigues the Formula 1 CEO.

“There are certain topics that are always quite debatable,” Domenicali told Motorsport.

“We can really once again discuss if there is the need to reverse the grid, or half of the grid like what F2 and F3 are doing.

“So these are always things to keep the mind alive, if I may say, with the intent to keep something always interesting.

“Personally, I would say, why not? It's a lot of action. It is overtaking. You're fighting for points?

“Some people can say, ‘Oh, it is a fake way of racing.’

“Fake? There is nothing fake related to what you believe is the right format to produce great action. So I would be interested to discuss that again. Yes.”

Six rounds this season will feature a sprint race on a Saturday, and the accompanying sprint qualifying.

By contrast MotoGP, which F1 owners Liberty Media bought this year, features a sprint race at every round, on the Saturday before the Sunday grand prix.

Domenicali explained that his plan to spice up an F1 weekend is to add a competitive element to every session, rather than just run three practice hours.

“My dream will be: every time that you go on the track, there is something to fight for,” he added.

Reversing the grid, however, represents a complex solution because it includes a rule change to prevent F1 drivers intentionally qualifying last, to line up in pole position.

F1 Academy currently uses a partially reversed grid. In Race 2 of their three-race round, the top eight cars are reordered in reverse. Less points are awarded for this race than the other two.

But drivers remain incentivised to qualify in pole position because they retain the usual order for Race 1 and 3.