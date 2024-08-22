Carlos Sainz reveals McLaren prediction and makes intriguing Williams comparison

Carlos Sainz predicted McLaren’s rise - and claims he has the same feeling about his next team, Williams.

Sainz knew at the start of this year that he would lose his Ferrari drive to Lewis Hamilton in 2025, and he became the key player in the F1 driver market for several months.

He insists that, when he exited McLaren, he foresaw the success that the team is finally delivering this year. Sainz sees the same traits in Williams, who he will join next year.

“I’ve always had the feeling during all those negotiations, I always kept Williams in the back of my head as I always had that good feeling with James Vowles and the investment group Dorilton,” Sainz said at Zandvoort at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

“I’ve learned over the years in Formula 1 to trust in my feeling about people.

“I remember when I left McLaren in 2020 I felt like the team was moving forward and was going to be successful in the future, having spent time working with Zak Brown and Andrea Stella.

“When I left McLaren I said they might not be winning next year or the following year but this team with these people are going to be winning soon.

“Four years later they’re performing at an incredibly high level. I had this feeling at that time and now I have this feeling about the people and the culture in Williams. I need to trust that feeling, and this is what I committed to.”

Sainz explains call to join Williams

Williams beat off competition from Sauber/Audi and Alpine to secure his coveted signature.

“It was important for me to take the decision before the summer break,” he said.

“It’s been a very tough seven months of my career where I had to deal with everything that happened in January in combination with having to deliver as a Ferrari driver in a high-pressure environment.”

Sainz said about considering his options: “You talk to so many other teams, analysing and putting everything on the table at the same time as you’re competing.

“I gave myself the target to take the decision before the break and when I took the decision I wanted to be 100% convinced.

“I took the decision because Williams is the team that from the beginning I had very good feeling and very good conversations with, they’re a team very committed to F1 with a very strong project, very strong leadership, and the will to bring back a historic Formula 1 team back to the front.

“It’s something that motivates me, it motivated me when I went to McLaren, and when I went to Ferrari when it was down the grid after a tough 2020. And it motivates me now to do a project like Williams.”

Sainz has won a grand prix for Ferrari in each of the past three years, including early this season in Australia.

But, in 2025 at least, his new car is unlikely to be fighting for podiums.

He responded: “I’m being very honest with you, I’ve been 10 years in Formula 1 and eight years of them I haven’t fought for wins. Two or three, I have.

“So I’ve spent more time not fighting for wins than fighting for wins.

“Formula 1 for me is a lot about extracting the maximum out of the car, the result is not purely dependent on the athlete and the driver, it’s depending on the machinery you drive.

“It’s all about how am I going to also help Williams, how I’m going to help the project move forward, that really motivates me.

“I want to feel listened to, I want to feel like I can help, and in a historical team like Williams, when they have a clear vision and super committed to bringing the team back to the front with very clear investment partners, it’s something that was important for me. The results for ‘25 might not be wins or podiums but I still think we can do a good job.”

Sainz will now be able to focus during F1 weekends on his on-track performances without the distraction of sorting out his future.

“It is not easy to both compete at a high level as a Ferrari driver and at the same time having to take such an important decision on your future,” he said.

“It did take up a lot of space on my mind and I think I was always open and honest with you – not struggling, my results showed I wasn’t really struggling – but for sure it took energy out of my head, took mental energy.

“I remember going into the break once I took the decision with a bit of a relief, thinking now okay I have to switch off, recharge my batteries, and come back for the next 10 races where my only focus will be on delivering 10 races for Ferrari.”