Mercedes and Red Bull offer replacements for at-risk Logan Sargeant at Williams

Williams could have either Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson driving for them at the Italian Grand Prix after both drivers were offered by Mercedes and Red Bull as possible replacements for Logan Sargeant.

Sargeant’s immediate F1 future is reportedly under threat following his major shunt in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix.

His crash in FP3 resulted in significant crash damage, eating up into Williams’ budget for the year, while compromising their new set of upgrades.

As a result, Williams boss James Vowles is considering replacing Sargeant mid-season.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was mooted as a possible option to get him up to speed before his likely F1 debut next year with Mercedes - but Wolff ruled that out on Sunday in Zandvoort.

Schumacher and Lawson have recent F1 experience - and would be available - according to Wolff and Horner respectively.

Speaking to media including Crash.net, Wolff admitted he would love to see Schumacher get another chance in F1, declaring “we haven’t seen the real Mick”.

“I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick,” he said.

“You’re not winning F4, F3 and F2 and then you’re not performing in F1… I think he deserves a chance. If the opportunity would be at Williams it’s something that we would be cheering for. But it’s James Vowles’ decision.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner would be open to loaning Lawson out to give him an opportunity to race in F1 again.

Lawson is currently Red Bull’s third driver and is waiting for an opportunity at VCARB in 2025.

“Depends on which terms and if we needed him back that we could have him back quite quickly,” Horner said to media including Crash.net at Zandvoort.

“But we’d certainly… if they needed a driver next weekend, we’d be open to that. But that’s a Williams question rather than one for us.”