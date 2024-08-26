Dutch GP F1 driver ratings: One driver shines alongside Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris - 9.5

Norris’ pace at Zandvoort was devastating, clinching pole position ahead of Verstappen over 0.3s. It was a similar story on race day, dominating the grand prix to take his second career victory. The margin over teammate Piastri was particularly impressive. However, his latest poor start means he escapes the perfect 10 rating.

Max Verstappen - 9

Red Bull were a clear second-best at the Dutch Grand Prix so it’s hard to be too critical of Verstappen’s performance on home soil. He got the most out of the RB20 on a tricky weekend for the team.

Charles Leclerc - 9.5

A stellar display from Leclerc this weekend. After qualifying 0.9s off pole position, a podium wasn’t on Ferrari’s agenda. Leclerc drove an inch-perfect race to come away with an unlikely top three finish.

Oscar Piastri - 6.5

A very poor weekend from Piastri relative to Norris. Given the pace of the McLaren at Zandvoort, it should have been a 1-2 finish for the Woking outfit.

Carlos Sainz - 7.5

After a disappointing Q2 exit, Sainz recovered well to finish fifth. Leclerc had a clear edge but Sainz was only seven seconds behind at the chequered flag - a tidy recovery.

Sergio Perez - 7

By Perez’s recent standards, the Dutch GP was a respectable weekend. He qualified inside the top five before finishing sixth. Not great - but better than it has been recently.

George Russell - 8.5

Russell continues to be mighty on Saturdays, qualifying fourth in the Mercedes. However, poor tyre degradation - on top of an unusual two-stop strategy - meant he could only finish seventh at Zandvoort.

Lewis Hamilton - 7

A typical 2024 weekend for Hamilton in the Netherlands. Underperforming qualifying before showing strong race pace.

Pierre Gasly - 9.5

Arguably the star of the weekend. Gasly made it into Q3 when teammate Ocon was knocked out, while finishing ahead of the rest of the midfield. A superb weekend for the Frenchman.

Fernando Alonso - 8

Another tough weekend for Aston Martin, who appear to be firmly part of F1’s midfield pack now. Alonso came away with a solitary point after a strong Q3 showing.

Nico Hulkenberg - 7.5

Hulkenberg ran well into the points before losing out to Gasly and Alonso late on. He had a narrow edge on teammate Magnussen in qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo - 7

After a poor qualifying display, Ricciardo put together a strong race display to finish 12th. It appeared that RB put him on the better strategy though relative to Tsunoda.

Lance Stroll - 6.5

A step behind Alonso this weekend as he plummeted out of the points despite a good starting position.

Alex Albon - 7.5

Albon’s outstanding qualifying display was ruined by a technical infringement meaning he was excluded from the results. There was too much work to do from the back of the grid in terms of scoring points.

Esteban Ocon - 6.5

Ocon was completely out-classed by teammate Gasly at Zandvoort. The Frenchman felt something was wrong with his car in qualifying after he was knocked out in Q1.

Logan Sargeant - 6

Another tough weekend for Sargeant after his FP3 shunt meant he was unable to take part in qualifying. He didn’t fare too bad in the race, making the most of the one-stop strategy to finish ahead of a number of midfield rivals.

Yuki Tsunoda - 7

After an impressive qualifying display, Tsunoda’s race didn’t go to plan after switching to a two-stop strategy. Regardless, VCARB didn’t have enough pace to score points this weekend.

Kevin Magnussen - 6.5

Magnussen was put on the back foot after he had to start from the pit lane due to an engine component change. He fought hard, seemingly to help teammate Hulkenberg once again, but it wasn’t enough for Haas.

Valtteri Bottas - 7

Another impressive weekend from Bottas, who out-qualified teammate Zhou by over a second. Similarly, he ran 30 seconds ahead of him in the race.

Zhou Guanyu - 5.5

Zhou’s abysmal run of form continues. No pace as he continues to get destroyed by Bottas.