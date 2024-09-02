McLaren to review ‘papaya rules’ after Oscar Piastri/Lando Norris fight

McLaren are set to review whether Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were "fully compliant” with the team’s “papaya rules” during their first-lap battle at the F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Polesitter Norris went from first to third on an eventful opening lap in Monza after Piastri pulled off a brilliant overtake around the outside of his teammate at the Della Roggia chicane.

Norris, who finished third behind Piastri, criticised the Australian for getting “way too close for comfort” as he completed the pass and felt the move had risked taking both McLarens out.

"We will have to review together with the drivers, look at the videos, understand their point of view, and then we will assess together whether they were fully compliant or not,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said.

"We will take the learning, if there is any learning that we need to take, and then we will adjust the Papaya Rules such that they allow us to pursue in the best possible manner both the constructors' championship and the drivers' championship.”

The result saw McLaren cut Red Bull’s advantage in the constructors’ championship down to just eight points, while Norris has closed to within 62 points of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

"We have to be now in condition to acknowledge that not only the constructor championship is possible,” Stella added.

“Even from a driver's point of view, with the performance we have at the moment in the car, and some of the struggles that we see with Red Bull, it is definitely possible.

“So if we can achieve both as a team, we need to put the team in condition and Lando in condition to pursue both championships.”

McLaren ultimately lost out on victory to Ferrari’s one-stopping Charles Leclerc. Stella admitted that his team may have misjudged tyre degradation in opting for a safer two-stop.

"I think our car traditionally tends to be very good on the rear tyres but, when we deal with front graining, we tend to be on the aggressive side," he explained.

"This made us a bit nervous - especially after Lando had a lock-up on the front left a couple of laps before. For us, normally, this would have been the symptom the tyres were starting to struggle.

"In hindsight, I think there wasn't enough degradation for Leclerc to actually go and beat him on a two-stop, because we missed it by a couple of laps, but couple of laps is a lot.

"So it remains a question mark whether we could have won the race or not. But it looks like there was potentially more in the tyres than what we might have anticipated.

"Obviously, everyone entered the race with doubts, because nobody ran hard tyres [in practice], and when you are P3 it's easier to say, let me try the one-stop, than when you have the lead. If it doesn't work, it's going to be a misery at the end of the race."