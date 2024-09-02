Pierre Gasly wants “unfair” Kevin Magnussen F1 ban reversed

Pierre Gasly has called for F1’s stewards to reverse the ban handed out to Kevin Magnussen following their “nothing” collision at the Italian Grand Prix.

Haas driver Magnussen is set to miss the next event in Baku after being the first F1 driver in history to accrue 12 penalty points on his licence in a 12-month period. The Dane was handed a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for a clash with Gasly in Sunday’s race at Monza.

But the Alpine driver does not believe Magnussen warranted a penalty, and says he is willing to speak to the stewards to try and get the ban overturned.

"Honestly, this was nothing," Gasly said. "The whole afternoon we were dead slow. We really need to get on top of it because I really believed we would have more potential in the race and it was a lot harder.

"Someone told me he got a 10 seconds penalty. I'm a bit surprised for that because he tried, but it was a bit of wheel to wheel and in the end I really didn't lose any time. I'm a bit surprised.

"I hope somehow they can revert on that because that will would be definitely unfair. I'll be happy to do it [speak with the stewards] - I'll see what I can do. That will feel very unfair for the incident that it was.”

Magnussen, who scored a point in Monza by finishing 10th, said he was "completely confused” by the penalty.

"Frustrated about the penalty, I don’t understand it at all. Flat out, just completely confused,” was Magnussen's response.

"Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4, we had slight contact, we both missed the corner, came back on track again no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a 10-second penalty.

"Then on lap one [Daniel] Ricciardo and Nico [Hulkenberg], Ricciardo put Nico in the grass at 300km/h, completely destroyed Nico’s race, massive consequence and damage to Nico’s car, and he gets a five second penalty.

"Where’s the logic? I just don’t get it."

Haas are yet to confirm who will replace Magnussen for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but it is extremely likely to be Oliver Bearman, who will make his full-time F1 debut with the American outfit in 2025.