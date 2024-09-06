Details emerge of Red Bull-Mercedes “handshake” deal which Toto Wolff blocked

Helmut Marko details how Red Bull nearly became a Mercedes customer team in the early years of the hybrid era.

Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko
Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has revealed Red Bull were close to agreeing a deal to use Mercedes F1 engines - a move which was ultimately blocked by Toto Wolff.

At the start of the hybrid era in 2014, Red Bull were uncompetitive relative to Mercedes, which dominated the first three seasons.

Red Bull’s performance was limited by their engine supplier, Renault.

In a bid to become more competitive, Red Bull assessed alternative options in terms of power unit supply.

Red Bull would ultimately remain with Renault until the end of 2018 after neither Mercedes or Ferrari agreed to supply them with engines.

Unsurprisingly, their rivals were concerned if they had the same power unit they’d beat them given the Red Bull chassis still tended to be competitive.

Speaking on the Inside Line podcast, Marko shared a story about Niki Lauda striking a deal with Red Bull before it was halted by Wolff.

“In 2014, when the new engine rules came in, our engine supplier, unfortunately, couldn't make a competitive engine," Marko said.

“There was quite a big rivalry with Mercedes, and also our boss [Mateschitz] was not a big fan. I said, 'Listen, with our engine, we can't motivate people anymore, because everybody knows with this engine you can't win'.

“So we had a deal with Mercedes, a handshake deal with Lauda, which was not supported by Toto, so the deal didn't happen."

Red Bull ultimately joined forces with Honda in 2019 after the Japanese manufacturer’s miserable partnership with McLaren ended two years earlier.

Their decision to partner with Honda proved to be a fruitful one, returning to championship-winning ways in 2021.

“We went to Honda," added Marko. "Honda, at that stage, failed to be competitive with McLaren, but I had some inside information on what they were planning to do, so we said, 'Yes, we go ahead. We take this risk'.

“I believed it wasn't a risk because I knew how much they had spent on dynos. They were serious about it."

“At that moment it was, how did [Fernando] Alonso say, F2 style or power, or something like that, a brave decision. We always took brave decisions. So a little bit no risk, no fun.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP: Martin pips Marquez in FP1
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
16m ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
F1
News
41m ago
Ollie Bearman to step in for banned Kevin Magnussen at Haas in Baku
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
42m ago
Marc Marquez’s verdict after Pecco Bagnaia apologises to Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
Results
51m ago
French World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2-3
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Two F1 drivers wanted the same race number for 2025 - this is what happened
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
F1
News
1h ago
Details emerge of Red Bull-Mercedes “handshake” deal which Toto Wolff blocked
Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko
Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Joan Mir ruled out of Friday practice at the Misano MotoGP
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: 80% risk of more shoulder dislocations
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 San Marino MotoGP