Revealed: Adrian Newey’s day-to-day F1 role at Aston Martin

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has revealed Adrian Newey will oversee the F1 team’s entire technical organisation on a full-time basis.

On Tuesday morning, Newey was unveiled as Aston Martin’s new technical managing partner.

Newey will lead Aston Martin’s impressive technical team from March 2025.

Aston Martin have amassed a number of high-profile names including Enrico Cardile from Ferrari, while Dan Fallows - who was previously at Red Bull - is still at the team.

Stroll confirmed Newey will be committed to F1 “full-time”, giving “leadership” and “direction” to the technical side of the team.

“We have a strong team, some of which Adrian has already worked with,” Stroll said.

“Adrian is going to be the technical managing partner of that team so on a day to day basis he will be here, full commitment, full time committed to F1.

“Giving leadership and direction to his team.”

Stroll is hopeful that the signing of Newey will have a “trickle down effect” throughout the entire team.

“There’s been many pieces of the puzzle,” Stroll added. “From when I started six years ago to hiring the great management team we have today.

“Adrian is key, key, key and the biggest part of the puzzle, certainly from a technical point of view, from a technical leadership point of view.

“He will be leading the team. I think that will have a trickle down effect throughout the whole organisation.”

In terms of the technical structure, it appears that will be totally down to Newey’s discretion.

“As I mentioned earlier, Adrian is joining as technical managing partner,” Stroll explained.

“He will be the leader of the technical team, also be a leader in the company, the overall business, as a partner, shareholder.

“So I will leave that structure up to Adrian who is much better suited than myself.”