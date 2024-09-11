Adrian Newey reflects on Abu Dhabi 2021: Mercedes “couldn’t let it go”

Adrian Newey at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Adrian Newey believes the events of Abu Dhabi 2021 had a psychological effect on Mercedes, as they couldn’t accept what had happened.

Max Verstappen controversially won the 2021 drivers' championship at Lewis Hamilton’s expense, benefitting from a poor decision by race director Michael Masi.

Masi didn’t apply the FIA’s sporting regulations regarding the rules under the Safety Car correctly, allowing a number of backmarkers to unlap themselves, giving Verstappen (who was on fresh tyres) a free run at Hamilton.

The end of the race led to widespread controversy, with many believing Hamilton was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth title.

Red Bull also received some criticism despite playing no role in Masi’s decision, other than pressuring him to get the race back underway under the Safety Car.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Newey reflected on Abu Dhabi 2021 and suggested Mercedes’ attitude afterwards wasn’t the right one.

“No. No it didn’t [affect me]. I think it got to Mercedes,” he explained. “Instead of saying ‘OK, we will accept it and move on’ it started to affect their psyche which is an interesting one.

“That’s from the outside. I could be completely wrong. They couldn’t let it go psychologically. If you have a bad race, perhaps you should have won and the bloody thing broke down on the last lap or whatever. I always had a personal issue. I will be horrible to be around any airport on that Sunday evening but come Monday morning I need to wake up and be back on it.

“I can’t go into the factory all miserable and downbeat. Part of my position I suppose is to help and hopefully motivate everybody not saying it’s ‘so unfair, we were robbed’. It doesn’t help, does it?”

Newey dismissed suggestions the talk around Abu Dhabi 2021 impacted Verstappen.

He added: “Max is so self-assured. This is in a positive way, not a negative way. There’s arrogance and there’s self-assured. He’s not arrogant but he’s self assured, self confident.

“He’s a deep-thinker but he doesn’t let things like that…  I don’t think they really get to him. He’s able to shut that off and get on with that job, doing what he loves doing which is driving racing cars.” 

