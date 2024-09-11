Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin.

Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson

Iconic TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has tipped Aston Martin to be a “force to be reckoned with” in F1 after signing Adrian Newey.

Tuesday was a momentous day for Aston Martin as they announced the signing of Newey as their new technical chief.

Newey will oversee the organisation’s technical team from 2025 as they gear up for the new rules in 18 months’ time.

Newey had interest from Ferrari, McLaren and Williams, but opted to join Aston Martin, attracted by Lawrence Stroll’s impressive project.

Back in July at the British Grand Prix, Clarkson - who previously hosted BBC TV show Top Gear - dropped a hint about Newey’s future.

"Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house-hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello,” Clarkson told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

Speaking on British radio station Heart, during their breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Clarkson reacted to the Newey news.

Clarkson said: “I broke that story about six weeks ago. Everyone said he was going to Ferrari, and I just met him, and he said, ‘Oh, I’m looking for a house around you.’

“And I thought, ‘If you’re going to Ferrari, why are you buying a house in Oxfordshire?’ Aston, well, they’ll win.”

Theakston responded: “He’s quite good, isn’t he?”

Clarkson concluded: “He’s very good, and they seem to have a limitless supply of money, and I think Aston’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Newey will officially begin work at Aston Martin in March 2025.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Aleix Espargaro “never competitive” in “frustrating” Misano MotoGP round
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
Feature
9h ago
Behind the scenes: Adrian Newey’s reveal at Aston Martin’s stunning £200m F1 factory
© Jack Threlfall
© Jack Threlfall
F1
News
9h ago
Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
Adrian Newey and Jeremy Clarkson
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Preicanos Moto2 parts ways with Bo Bendsneyder, critical of behaviour
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
Bo Bendsneyder, Preicanos Racing, SAG, Aragon Moto2 [Gold & Goose]
BSB
News
10h ago
Form man Kyle Ryde eyes another Showdown rout as he eyes BSB title
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit: Ian Hopgood]
Kyle Ryde, OMG GRILLA Racing, Yamaha R1, 2024 BSB, Cadwell Park [credit:…

More News

MotoGP
News
10h ago
Liberty Media confirms Lewis Hamilton interest in buying a MotoGP team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Italian GP
© XPB Images
F1
News
10h ago
Adrian Newey “can’t see” Sebastian Vettel making F1 return amid Audi rumours
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Is Andrea Dovizioso considering full-time MotoGP test role with Yamaha?
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2022
© Gold and Goose
Moto2
News
12h ago
2025 Moto2 Rider Line-Up: How is the intermediate class shaping up?
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Start of the 2024 San Marino Moto2 round [Gold & Goose]
Moto2
News
12h ago
Aspar completes spicy 2025 Moto2 line-up with Dani Holgado
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
Dani Holgado, Tech3 GASGAS, Moto3 San Marino 2024
© Gold and Goose