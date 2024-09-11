Jeremy Clarkson tips Aston Martin to be “force to be reckoned with” after Adrian Newey signing

Iconic TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has tipped Aston Martin to be a “force to be reckoned with” in F1 after signing Adrian Newey.

Tuesday was a momentous day for Aston Martin as they announced the signing of Newey as their new technical chief.

Newey will oversee the organisation’s technical team from 2025 as they gear up for the new rules in 18 months’ time.

Newey had interest from Ferrari, McLaren and Williams, but opted to join Aston Martin, attracted by Lawrence Stroll’s impressive project.

Back in July at the British Grand Prix, Clarkson - who previously hosted BBC TV show Top Gear - dropped a hint about Newey’s future.

"Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house-hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello,” Clarkson told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

Speaking on British radio station Heart, during their breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Clarkson reacted to the Newey news.

Clarkson said: “I broke that story about six weeks ago. Everyone said he was going to Ferrari, and I just met him, and he said, ‘Oh, I’m looking for a house around you.’

“And I thought, ‘If you’re going to Ferrari, why are you buying a house in Oxfordshire?’ Aston, well, they’ll win.”

Theakston responded: “He’s quite good, isn’t he?”

Clarkson concluded: “He’s very good, and they seem to have a limitless supply of money, and I think Aston’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Newey will officially begin work at Aston Martin in March 2025.