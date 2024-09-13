Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on Max Verstappen’s ‘not realistic’ F1 title claim

Lewis Hamilton has his say on "not realistic" claim, writes Lewis Larkam in Baku

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has doubted Max Verstappen’s claim that his chances of winning the F1 world championship are “not realistic”.

Three-time world champion Verstappen dominated the start of the season, claiming seven victories from the first 10 rounds, but is currently winless in six races amid Red Bull’s recent performance struggles.

Verstappen still holds a 62-point lead over Lando Norris, while Red Bull are just eight points clear of McLaren in the constructors’ standings. After finishing sixth in the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutchman moved to downplay his title prospects.

"At the moment, both championships are not realistic," he stated.

“I've said a lot and now it's up to the team to come with a lot of changes with the car, because we basically went from a very dominant car to an undrivable car in the space of six to eight months. So, that is very weird for me and we need to really turn the car upside down.

"With how we are at the moment we are bad everywhere, so we need a lot of changes."

Ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts on his 2021 title rival’s comments.

“He said it’s unrealistic for him to get one of the two titles?” Hamilton told media including Crash.net in Baku.

“I mean, that’s his opinion, obviously, what he’s feeling in that moment, but he’s pretty far ahead,” the seven-time world champion added with a chuckle.

Since Red Bull’s ominous start to the campaign, there have been six different winners in the past seven events. 

Hamilton, who won two of those races at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, said the current level of competition in F1 is “amazing”.

“This is how it should be. I think that’s ultimately probably the goal when they set the rules, but it never works out,” he explained.

“So it’s great that we’re finally in that phase when McLaren have had a great rise, you see the Ferrari win in the last race, and us before that.

“Hopefully these next eight races, hopefully you’ll see something more like that, and it stays consistent, I hope.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc bounces back from crash to head tight FP2
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
5m ago
Aprilia point out a key realisation from Trackhouse partnership
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner digs at Aston Martin's 'premature' Adrian Newey celebration
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
F1
News
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas’ F1 future to be decided in ‘matter of weeks’ as Audi weigh up options
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell to make a wildcard WSBK appearance
Tommy Bridewell
Tommy Bridewell
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Explained: Why this KTM-powered bike will appear at 2025 MotoGP rounds
Kramer APX-350
Kramer APX-350
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen makes ominous start in crash-strewn Baku FP1
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
BSB
News
3h ago
Andrew Irwin keeps positive mindset as he clings onto BSB title dreams
Andrew Irwin, Honda Racing UK, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 2024 BSB, Donington Park [credit: Honda Racing UK]
Andrew Irwin, Honda Racing UK, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 2024 BSB, Donington Park…
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen