Charles Leclerc bounces back from crash to head tight FP2

After crashing in FP1, Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on top in FP2, writes Lewis Larkam in Baku.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc recovered from an FP1 crash to end Friday’s practice running at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest.

The Ferrari driver posted a lap on soft tyres which was just 0.006 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who demonstrated encouraging pace as he looks to turn around his recent slump in form.

Following on from an erratic FP1 in which he ended up in the Turn 15 barriers, Leclerc continued to have adventures in the second session, but just about kept his car out of the wall.

Lewis Hamilton was third-quickest for Mercedes, only 0.066s behind his future Ferrari teammate.

Carlos Sainz wound up fourth-fastest in the other Ferrari, some 0.466s adrift, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri completing the top-five.

Championship leader Max Verstappen, who led the timesheet in FP1, ended up sixth, half a second adrift. The Dutchman nearly crashed when he locked up and ran deep into Turn 5, narrowly avoiding hitting the wall.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was seventh, while George Russell found himself in a Haas sandwich in ninth, with Nico Hulkenberg (eighth) and Oliver Bearman managing a time good enough to put him inside the top-10.

Championship hopeful Lando Norris was only 17th after seeing his only soft tyre run compromised when he caught a slow-moving Pierre Gasly through the high-speed kinks leading onto the main straight. 

In stark contrast to Friday’s chaotic opening practice which was punctuated by three red flags, there were no suspensions in FP2, despite several drivers getting perilously close to the barriers.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc bounces back from crash to head tight FP2
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
7m ago
Marc Marquez’s judgement on Moto3 superstar David Alonso’s potential
David Alonso
David Alonso
F1
Feature
8m ago
Have Red Bull cured F1 car problems with Baku floor upgrade?
Red Bull are running a revised floor on their RB20
Red Bull are running a revised floor on their RB20
F1
News
34m ago
Lando Norris makes “long way off” claim: “I’m having to push way too much”
Lando Norris on track in Baku
Lando Norris on track in Baku
WSBK
News
34m ago
No rest for the wicked as Alex Lowes, Kawasaki return to WorldSBK action in test
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Kawasaki ZX-10RR, 2024 WorldSBK, action [Gold & Goose]
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Kawasaki ZX-10RR, 2024 WorldSBK, action …

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
di Giannantonio talks VR46 Academy, factory upgrade and ‘on the limit’ Marquez
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing, Ducati GP23, San Marino MotoGP, 2024 MotoGP, portrait [Gold & Goose]
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing, Ducati GP23, San Marino MotoGP, 2024…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aprilia point out a key realisation from Trackhouse partnership
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
F1
2h ago
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner digs at Aston Martin's 'premature' Adrian Newey celebration
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner