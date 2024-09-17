Mark Webber tells Aston Martin about three key traits Adrian Newey brings

Mark Webber has pinpointed three crucial traits that Adrian Newey will use to boost Aston Martin.

Webber was a Red Bull driver during the tenure of Newey, which will come to an end early next year.

The outgoing car design genius will then join Aston Martin, who have already unveiled him as a shareholder and as a Managing Technical Partner.

Webber described Newey for Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack on Channel 4: “A humble guy. His trophy cabinet goes back to the 90s, with Leighton House.

“He was very successful with that. Under budget, he designed a weapon of a car which disrupted the industry. Then Williams…

“He has more trophies than Pep Guardiola!

“Newey, in this paddock, the impact can he have…

“The humbleness, the work ethic, the decisiveness.”

Webber asked Krack: “People around the table that we will pull together to try and get this show on the road for you guys is something that you must be looking forward to?”

Krack responded: “Absolutely. We are still a team [building].

“The week before we took into service a [second and third] building. The wind tunnel is not ready yet. The simulator is not ready yet.

“It’s a good pairing yet. We have to remain humble. Build step by step.

“It’s not fast! We’d like to have it as soon as possible.

“Lawrence has put everything in place to become a top team. It’s a step by step approach, and this is obviously an important one.”

Krack was asked whether Newey will solely work on the 2026 Aston Martin F1 car when he arrives next year.

“The 2025 car will already be out, by the time he arrives,” Krack said.

“We have the rollout shortly before that.

“We can certainly gain some input from the car that we have. The focus has to be on 2026 and the years after.

“We’d be foolish not to get as much expertise as possible from Adrian.”

Webber asked Krack about the team’s next dream: “Max Verstappen, as well?”

Krack, perhaps understandably, skirted around the question but offered a hint.

He said: “When you finish a puzzle, to add another piece you must take one out!

“We will keep growing. In quality, in the way we go about things.

“We have to use this as inspiration for young engineers to join us.

“We have to raise our level to become a contender with top teams, who are on another level.

“There is a lot to learn. The structure has to remain dynamic with people joining and leaving, trying to raise the level everyday.”