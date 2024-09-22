Daniel Ricciardo’s last F1 race today? “A shame he can’t go out on a high”

Daniel Ricciardo’s final F1 race is expected to be today’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The RB driver, a veteran of Formula 1, will reportedly be replaced by Liam Lawson for the next round in the United States.

It means a 13-year career featuring eight grand prix wins is set to end in a matter of hours.

“I get the impression from the demeanour that he knows it’s coming,” Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby said.

Commentator David Croft replied: “I think he does. I think conversations have been had behind closed doors. We’ll know more by the middle of next week.

“I think it’s a shame. He’ll still be in their pool of drivers with a chance for next year. But it’s a shame he can’t go out on a high, if this is the end, in Abu Dhabi.

“He has given so much to the sport. So many great drives.

“I remember watching a replay of his first race win in Canada. He was grinning and I had a tear in my eye.

“He has given us magic moments and he’s a fine driver.

“Ultimately, he should never have left Red Bull in the first place.”

Ricciardo’s decision to quit Red Bull for Renault never paid off. He moved on to McLaren, who axed him at the end of 2022.

Ricciardo made a comeback at the midway point of 2023 but, a year later, is likely to drive his last laps in an F1 car.

“He admitted that what he felt was doing a good job was not necessarily good enough anymore,” Jamie Chadwick assessed.

“The level has gone up. What Red Bull expect from him is very high now, and he’s not delivering to that level.”

Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle revealed that he’d heard from within the paddock that Red Bull will opt for a change with their sister team’s drivers before the next F1 round in Austin.

Ricciardo admitted his future was uncertain when he arrived in Singapore.

Asked about being dropped, he said: "I would say no, but also we know how the sport works. So, I don't want to say '100 per cent I will bet all my house on it'. I've been around for too long.

"What's crazy about the sport is if I go and get a podium this weekend then I'm probably the hottest thing in the sport.”