Max Verstappen walks off and delivers “no words” response to FIA verdict over swearing

Max Verstappen delivered a blunt response when asked about the FIA’s verdict over the Dutchman’s swearing in a press conference.

Ahead of FP2, the FIA announced that Verstappen has been given an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest" after swearing on Thursday when speaking to the media in Singapore.

Verstappen referred to his RB20 as “fu*ked” when reflecting on his difficult Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur were warned for their foul language at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

Ahead of the Singapore weekend, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for less swearing during F1 broadcasts because drivers are “role models”.

When asked about the FIA’s verdict after second practice in FP2, Verstappen replied: “no words” and walked off quickly as the interview concluded.

On-track it was another miserable day for the three-time world champion.

Verstappen ended 15th in the overall order, 1.2s down on Lando Norris’ top time.

Verstappen’s championship lead is just 59 points over Norris with seven rounds remaining.

Reflecting on FP2, Verstappen said: “Difficult. Not having the grip we would like. A few things to look at.”

Red Bull have struggled with bumps and kerbs throughout the last year.

Singapore was the only race Red Bull failed to win last year, while Verstappen has never won at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in his F1 career.

However, Verstappen doesn’t think the bumps or kerbs were the main issue for Red Bull on Friday in Singapore.

“Less of a problem to be honest,” he explained. “I wasn’t struggling with the bumps or kerbs, just general grip.

“We have to look at the trade off between the two.”