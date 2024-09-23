Max Verstappen told FIA swearing drama “wasted energy” and “serves no good purpose”

Martin Brundle gives his view on Max Verstappen's disagreement with the FIA over swearing.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen’s ongoing debate with the FIA over his recent swearing incident is “wasted energy” and “serves no good purpose”.

Verstappen use of the word “fuck*d” in Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix resulted in him receiving community service.

In response, Verstappen refused to give proper answers in the press conference after qualifying, opting to give attending journalists an opportunity to ask questions in the paddock instead.

The Dutchman adopted a similar approach after his second-place finish on Sunday.

Writing in his post-race Singapore GP column for Sky, Brundle gave his view on the situation with Verstappen and the FIA.

“Max Verstappen did a great job to secure second on the grid and keep that to the chequered flag,” Brundle wrote.

“Red Bull have often struggled at this circuit, and this is the only race on the current calendar he has not won, in fact he has only ever led three laps here. He made the difference and was well satisfied with his result. I'm not sure why Max is allowing himself to get distracted and dragged into the swearing battle with the FIA.

“It's wasted energy and serves no good purpose for him, but he still largely wouldn't answer questions in the press conference post race.

The drivers are not kids I accept, and we know they'll sometimes swear in an attempt to have radio messages not transmitted, and of course they will also say 'don't broadcast our radio calls if you don't like the language'.

“It may be street language, but they represent themselves, their families, their country, their team, global sponsors, F1 itself, and broadcasters worldwide.”

While Brundle is keen for “free speech”, he sees no need for swearing when it’s not in the “heat of the moment”.

“They are icons, champions, opinion formers, and they should think about the responsibility which comes with that privilege, especially with so many young fans watching,” Brundle added.

“Nobody wants to take any energy, emotion, or freedom of speech out of it, but gratuitous swearing away from the heat of the moment is not necessary.”

